New Delhi: The 'cool kids' have finally got their SPOT as 'High Bae' in Dhaula Kuan is their place. A perfect youth-centric corner for the college guys and party people is this place. Sassy vibe, sexy ambiance and definitely the crazy interior.

'High Bae' in Dhaula Kuan is the best choice for your next outing, get together as there is no place better for the amazing vibe, beautiful ambiance, sassy environment and delicious food.

High Bae has an authentic menu with all the amazing and yummy dishes. The staff working under Mr. Dev Arora, the owner is very supportive and understanding. The environment and crowd around are very comforting and classy.

Coming to the food, I would personally suggest the Tandoori platters as they are simply amazing! Perfect taste, ample variety and required quantity. One platter can be enjoyed by 4-5 people minimum.

The drinks menu on the other hand is flawless. From tequila, vodka shots to Bourbons and wines, they have absolutely everything you want. For cocktails, one must try the Margarita and Sex on the Beach, but for the mocktails, Kaala khatta is a win-win!!!

This place has many dizzling corners perfect for your 'Click' of the day. It is situated right under the metro station of Dhula Kuan, Delhi and is very easy to reach.

One must try this place with family, friends and colleagues; it's worth it!

Where- High Bae, Dhaula Kuan

At- Dhaula Kuan metro station, ground floor, Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi-110010

Cost for two- Rs. 1,500 approx.