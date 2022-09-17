Bored of eating Kuttu ka Atta roti? Try these lip smacking vrat recipes

New Delhi: Buckwheat, popularly known as kuttu ka atta in India, is often consumed during Navratri. Contrary to its name, it is not a wheat or grain but a fruit seed. This is why it is consumed during 9 days fasting. Needless to mention, regular grains like wheat and rice are not eaten during fasting. Thus, Kutta ka atta comes into the picture and people eat it in various forms.

You may not know that Kuttu ka atta contains all nine essential amino acids, which are often known as body's building blocks of protein. Its benefits are endless. It is not only rich in fiber but also has antioxidants along with magnesium. Moreover, it also helps in improving cardiovascular health and in regulating blood sugar.

Although there are many benefits, but Kuttu ka Atta is not loved by many. Reason? Well, people only consume during the fast by making a roti or parantha of kuttu ka atta. This probably is the reason that people get bored of it and are not really fond of this food item. But you do not need to worry. In this story, I have compiled a list of recipes that you should try at your home and believe me, you’ll love all the recipes.

Kuttu Tikka Chaat

To prepare this delicious recipe, you need to take a bowl in which you have to mix mashed potatoes with kuttu ka atta. Then, add salt along with other ingredients including coriander powder, green chillies, dry mango powder, coriander leaves, ground roasted peanuts. Take few small portions and make the shape of a tikki. Take a frying pan and heat the oil. Then, you need to deep fry the tikkis. Keep in mind that you are frying tikkis on medium flame. Once they turn reddish brown, take them out and garnish them with curd, tamarind chutney, green chutney, salt and roasted cumin seeds. You can also pomegranate seeds if you want.

Kuttu ka Atta cookies

Do you like cookies? Well, almost everyone likes cookies, right? But have you ever imagined a cookie prepared using kutta ka aata? If not, now is the time to try this recipe at home. Take a bowl and mix together ghee, powdered sugar, cardamom powder and sendha namak in it. In this mixture, add kuttu ka atta and water. Prepare a dough. Keep the dough aside for 15 to 20 minutes and do not forget to cover it with a cloth. Afterwards, make small balls and flatten them. You will also need an oven to make the cookies. Preheat the oven for around five minutes and bake them for 10 minutes. Kuttu ka atta cookies are ready to serve.

Kuttu Dosa

Take one cup of kuttu atta and mix it with half cup of water. Add yogurt and salt to it.

Blend them all and keep the mixture aside for 10 to 20 minutes. Take a non-stick tawa and heat some oil. Spread the batter on tawa. In a minute or two, the dosa will be ready. For the filling, take 2-3 medium sized boiled potatoes, green chillies, pepper powder, mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Take 1 tablespoon oil in a frying pan. Add half teaspoon of mustard seeds and the curry leaves and mashed potatoes along with salt, red chilli powder and pepper. Cook for five minutes and the filling is ready.