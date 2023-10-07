Brunch Fiesta: Two Irresistible Taco Recipes To Spice Up Your Weekend
Elevate your weekend brunch with these delectable taco recipes that blend flavors and excitement for a fiesta-inspired meal. Check chef style recipes.
Trending Photos
Flavour up your weekend with our carefully curated taco recipes designed to add a burst of flavor and excitement to your mid-morning meal. Tacos are not just for dinner—these versatile delights are perfect for brunch too!
We bring you two irresistible taco recipes that will elevate your weekend dining experience. Whether you're a fan of traditional flavors or looking to explore new taste combinations, we have something for everyone.
Get ready to embark on a culinary journey and create a fiesta-inspired brunch that will leave your taste buds dancing in delight.
Chef De Cuisine, Siddartha Deb from Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manayata Business Park shares two delicious taco recipes for your weekend crunch.
Jal Jeera Paneer Taco
Ingredients
- Taco shell- 4 no
- Paneer tikka- 60 gms
- chopped onion-15 gms
- chopped coriander- 5gms
- chopped green chilly-5 gms
- Jal jeera powder- 3gms
- Grated cheese- 20 gms
- Mayonnaise- 15 gms
- Mint chutney as per req.
- Dips: Kasundi- 5 gms
- Mayonnaise- 30 gms
- French Fries- 40 gms
Method
- In a mixing bowl add chopped paneer tikka, chopped onion, chopped coriander, chopped green chilly, veg mayonnaise, and jaljeera powder. Gently mix it.
- Stuff the masala to taco shell with a little topping of mint chutney.
- Sprinkle some grated cheese on top.
- Now gratinate the top of the stuffing with a blow torch, and let the cheese melt.
- Dip: Kasundi and Veg Mayonnaise.
Kozhi Ghee Roast Taco
Ingredients
- Chicken dice- 120gms
- Whole red chilly- 3no
- Curd-30ml
- Curry leaves- 1 sprigs
- Lemon juice- 20ml
- Garlic cloves- 4 no
- Turmeric- 5gm
- Coriander leaves- 10gms
- Fennel seeds-1tsp
- Cumin seed-1tsp
- Fenugreek-1tsp
- Black pepper-1tsp
- Whole coriander seeds-1tsp
- Chili powder-15gms
- Onion chopped-40gms
- Ghee-30ml
- Ginger& garlic paste-1tbsp
- Salt- To taste
- Taco Shells-4 no
- Romaine lettuce-20gms
Method
- Marinate the shredded chicken with salt, curd, lemon juice, ginger garlic paste, and turmeric powder.
- Heat a pan, and add dry red chilies, fenugreek seed, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, garlic cloves, and peppercorns. Roast them till the aroma wafts through the air
- In a mixing jar add all the spices, tamarind, and some water to make a smooth paste
- Heat the pan with ghee, add curry leaves, and allow it to crackle add onion until translucent.
- Add the marinated chicken till it becomes firm and add the ghee roast masala until it combines.
- Cook the chicken until the ghee separates out
- Add seasonings as per requirements
- Shred the lettuce and Assemble in a taco shell,
- Add kozhi ghee roast mix, kewpie mayo and garnishes.
Live Tv