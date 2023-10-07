Brunch Fiesta: Two Irresistible Taco Recipes To Spice Up Your Weekend

Flavour up your weekend with our carefully curated taco recipes designed to add a burst of flavor and excitement to your mid-morning meal. Tacos are not just for dinner—these versatile delights are perfect for brunch too!

We bring you two irresistible taco recipes that will elevate your weekend dining experience. Whether you're a fan of traditional flavors or looking to explore new taste combinations, we have something for everyone.

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey and create a fiesta-inspired brunch that will leave your taste buds dancing in delight.

Chef De Cuisine, Siddartha Deb from Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manayata Business Park shares two delicious taco recipes for your weekend crunch.

Jal Jeera Paneer Taco

Ingredients

Taco shell- 4 no

Paneer tikka- 60 gms

chopped onion-15 gms

chopped coriander- 5gms

chopped green chilly-5 gms

Jal jeera powder- 3gms

Grated cheese- 20 gms

Mayonnaise- 15 gms

Mint chutney as per req.

Dips: Kasundi- 5 gms

Mayonnaise- 30 gms

French Fries- 40 gms

Method

In a mixing bowl add chopped paneer tikka, chopped onion, chopped coriander, chopped green chilly, veg mayonnaise, and jaljeera powder. Gently mix it.

Stuff the masala to taco shell with a little topping of mint chutney.

Sprinkle some grated cheese on top.

Now gratinate the top of the stuffing with a blow torch, and let the cheese melt.

Dip: Kasundi and Veg Mayonnaise.

Kozhi Ghee Roast Taco

Ingredients

Chicken dice- 120gms

Whole red chilly- 3no

Curd-30ml

Curry leaves- 1 sprigs

Lemon juice- 20ml

Garlic cloves- 4 no

Turmeric- 5gm

Coriander leaves- 10gms

Fennel seeds-1tsp

Cumin seed-1tsp

Fenugreek-1tsp

Black pepper-1tsp

Whole coriander seeds-1tsp

Chili powder-15gms

Onion chopped-40gms

Ghee-30ml

Ginger& garlic paste-1tbsp

Salt- To taste

Taco Shells-4 no

Romaine lettuce-20gms

Method