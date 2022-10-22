Celebrate Deepawali filled with love and light in Varanasi, deets inside

New Delhi: Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), a leading experiential luxury resort chain with twenty-seven properties in its portfolio across four states is offering an ethereal experience of Dev Deepawali and other significant religious extended Diwali rituals & festivities at The Bedzzz in Varanasi on 7th November.

This heavenly itinerary especially curated by The Bedzzz, Varanasi is further enhanced with a series of spiritual & ethereal festive celebrations for pilgrims, leisure travelers, couples & friends. Dev Deepawali marks Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasur and coincides 15 days after Diwali is celebrated. It is observed on the day of Kartik Purnima (the full moon day for the Hindus). To experience the grandeur of Dev Diwali, the hotel will extend guided visits to perform rituals at Ghats on Kartik Poornima namely ‘kartik snan’ (taking a bath) and ‘Deepdaan’ (offering flowers and light clay lamps) on the banks of the River Ganga followed by an evening Aarti. During the festival, every corner of the city comes alive with bright colours and glowing Diyas.

Commenting on the festive rituals in the oldest living city, Varanasi, Mr. Shahzad Aslam, Head of Sales, Leisure Hotels Group added “Varanasi is also known for its kaleidoscope of Indian civilization and culture of India. Every year pilgrims, travelers, and tourists from all across the globe flock to the city during this period to get a glimpse of India’s diverse culture. Although both Diwali and Dev Deepawali are festivals of lights but are extremely different in rituals. As the sun sets, each staircase of the Ghats and every single temple of the city is beautifully lit with thousands of Diyas. It is an experience worth cherishing! We want our guests to cherish festive memories of the sacred city of their lifetimes, hence we’ve curated a special celebratory itinerary ahead of Diwali & Dev Deepawali at The Bedzzz in Varanasi”.

The Dev Deepawali celebrations at The Bedzzz will start off with a Deepawali Pujan at the centrally lighted courtyard followed by the lighting of Diyas and live music evenings. The hotel offers an affordable & casual ambiance amidst a vibrant and lively backdrop. Guests can kick start their day with breathtaking views of the sunrise and go for a walk at dawn by the Ganges or even indulge in a boat ride at sunrise, followed by a delightful breakfast. After an evening High Tea, get set for a guided tour of some of the most popular ghats including Dashashwamedh Ghat and other ghats.

With fairy tale lighting and an amazing backdrop of sky lanterns, rangolis, flowers, and glittering earthen Diyas, guests can cherish an exclusive regional cuisine feast and an artisanal Diwali Sweet Platter from Travel Diaries Café, as well as Banarasi-style fusion food and appetizing international flavours.

The Bedzzz offers a varied choice of in-house activities to choose from. From a recreational lounge that allows you to unwind to an entertainment zone where you can listen to your favourite tunes and a well-stocked library where you can read your favourite books in silence.

Also on offer are escorted trips to some of the most popular temples - Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Durga Kund Mandir, Maa Annapurna Mandir, and Kaal Bhairav Temple. Varanasi also provides a Buddhist circuit where one can trace the steps of Buddha and attain enlightenment.