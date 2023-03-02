Celebrity Chef Aanal Kotak To Launch Her Book Titled 'Secrets Of A Professional Kitchen'

New Delhi: It was almost a decade ago when Aanal Kotak decided that she wanted to solidify her name in the culinary world. And guess what? Through these years of her journey, she has proved her mettle by donning different hats and adding to the cooking & culinary field each time.



After being a celebrity chef, an entrepreneur, and a restauranter, Aanal Kotak is now turning into an author. Yes, you read it right! She will soon launch a book titled 'Secrets of a Professional Kitchen.' This book is an ode to her journey and experience in the culinary world.

It's needless to say that eating restaurant food is a guilty pleasure. What if we said that you can now enjoy restaurant-like food at home? We aren't bluffing! Chef Aanal Kotak's brand-new first book encompasses recipes, tips, and hacks that will help you get that restaurant taste at your home.



With her years of experience in the field, she has passed down not only her recipes but also hacks, including presentation skills. So, if you are thinking about launching your restaurant, you can do it without a hitch!



Chef Aanal Kotak seems extremely enthused about the launch of her book. She says, "I'm absolutely thrilled to bring out my first cookbook. The recipes listed in this book reveal the secrets of a professional kitchen and will help you make restaurant-style food in the comfort of your home. So go ahead, take a dig at the recipes, find the ingredients, and get cooking! It's my promise: you and your guests will love every bit of it."



The chef-turned-author has also received a few words of appreciation from chef Vikas Khanna, Masterchef Nikita Gandhi, and Mrs. Hina Gautam (Senior Culinary Expert, - Colors Gujarati).



Chef Aanal Kotak rose to fame when she showcased her culinary talent at the famous Rasoi Show by Colors Gujarati. She also launched her restaurant chain, starting with The Secret Kitchen, Southak, Akshada, and Radhe Upvan. We wish Aanal Kotak good luck with the launch of her book and hope it's a huge success.