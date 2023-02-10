Center Fresh Launches a Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Pack to Dedicate Songs to Loved Ones

New Delhi: When words fail, music speaks. The youth today is bold and not afraid to own their unique identity. But when it comes to expressing love and making the first move, they still struggle to find the right words to confess their feelings. Center fresh solves this quandary with its all-new, limited edition Valentine’s Day pack in association with leading online music streaming platform JioSaavn. The brand plays cupid this year to help the youth get their ‘Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe’ with a musical twist!

Center fresh has always had youth at the forefront of all its fresh initiatives. This tech-savvy generation is looking for products and experiences that are digital-first and hyper-personalized. Built on this insight, the limited-edition Valentine’s Day pack lets people dedicate romantic songs to their loved ones through a distinctive use of technology in partnership with JioSaavn. Priced at Rs. 2, the Center fresh Limited edition Valentine’s Day Pack will be available at general trade channels from February 2023.

Speaking about the new product launch, Mr. Rajesh Ramakrishnan – Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “For more than two decades, we have been able to create a strong and distinctive identity for Center fresh on the back of innovations and clutter breaking communication. The newly launched Valentine’s Day pack is in line with the brand’s continuous strides to remain relevant to today’s youth. We are confident that consumers will enjoy this product innovation and further connect with the brand.

Conceptualized and facilitated by Wavemaker, the brand launch will be supported by a 360-degree campaign with the help of Ogilvy and Creativeland Asia. OTT sensation, and popular actor Rohit Saraf and soon-to-be making her debut Pashmina Roshan will be supporting the brand in a special digital film. The communication further builds on the brand’s existing philosophy of bringing ‘Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe’, showcasing the brand as an enabler of confidence to help speak your heart out.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rohit Suresh Saraf – Actor said, “There is an overdose of mush along with anxiety around Valentine’s Day. Growing up, I am sure all of us, including myself, have faced similar pressures of not being able to summon up the courage to express our emotions just when we needed it the most. I am so glad that there is a brand that is addressing these relatable issues and giving everyone the confidence to bring their dil ki baat zubaan pe.”

Pashmina Roshan, while expressing her excitement over the latest initiative, said, “It is exhilarating to be a part of a campaign and a product that is enabling fun and interesting conversations instead of following traditional formats. All of us need a dash of confidence to make the first move without any hesitation, be it a boy or a girl. I am excited to be a part of the campaign."