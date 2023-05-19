Classy And Sassy Restaurants In Delhi NCR For You To Visit This Weekend

New Delhi: The weekend is here and when it is about dining out with friends, there are numerous possibilities. Whether you want it for a grandeur night out or even just for a quick snack, there is a restaurant for every one of you. Sharing eight must-visit eateries in Delhi NCR which you can visit this month with your family or friends.

1. Karigari

Karigari which is located in Noida, is known for its traditional North Indian Cuisine with a modern touch. The important component of the Karigari is their Karigars or Culinary Showmen. If we talk about the atmosphere of the restaurant then that is perfect for friends and family get together. The ambiance and the decor of the restaurant are so nice and engaging that customers are pulled in to take pictures and eat food. It is near Sector 51, Noida.

Price: ₹1,900 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

2. Bottles & Barrels

B&B in Gurugram is an excellent alternative for an unforgettable experience. It offers a joyful night with live music and DJs to keep everyone in the spirit and on the dance floor. It includes a huge terrace with six gazebos, making it ideal for large-scale events. The menu contains classic food with a modern touch, such as Fish Curry, Veg Fusion Platter, Butter Chicken, and more. It is in Sector 30, Gurugram.

Price: ₹2,500 for two people (approx.)

3. Oishii Wok

Oishii Wok in Gurugram is a popular destination for Asian food culture enthusiasts. Sushi and Japanese cuisine are the restaurant's specialty. The menu features a wide variety of Asian dishes from China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea. Pad Thai noodles, sushi rolls, and Korean-style fried chicken are among the must-try items. It is situated in DLF Phase 4, Gurugram.

Price:- ₹1,100 for two people (approx.)

4. Whiskey Affair

Whisky Affair, located in Noida, provides a stylish, welcoming, and friendly ambiance with soft couches. Whisky Affair features a diverse selection of whiskies from around the world, including Classic Scotch, Japanese Whisky, and American Bourbons. The dinner is crafted using high-quality ingredients and traditional flavors. The welcoming atmosphere makes it ideal for a family gathering. It is in Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida.

Price: ₹1,200 for two people (approx) without Alcohol

5. Inferno

Inferno is a popular Italian restaurant in Noida that provides a warm ambiance and specializes in wood-fired pizzas. This eatery delivers fresh, locally sourced pizzas. The menu features traditional pizzas, salads, soups, and kebabs, among other items. It also serves wine, beer, and cocktails that pair well with rich and savory meals. It is in Sector-138, Noida.

Price: ₹2,500 for two people (approx)

6. The BBQ Company

The BBQ Company is one of the best live grill and buffet restaurants in Delhi NCR It provides a one-of-a-kind blend of outstanding grill and buffet experiences, as well as a large range of delectable specialties. With wooden tables and chairs and a laid-back vibe, the design is rustic and easygoing. It's in Karkardooma, New Delhi.

Price: ₹2,000 for two people (approx.)

7. Swirl

Swirl Cookhouse & Patio is noted for its high-quality goods and innovative cooking techniques, making it an ideal location for foodies. It offers a diverse and savory menu that includes North Indian, Mediterranean, Asian, Sushi, and Italian cuisines. It's a great venue to savor some seriously delicious dishes like Turkish Chicken, Chicken Satay, Paneer Tikka, and more, thanks to its unique decor, active environment, and helpful staff! It is in Starling Mall, Sec 104, Noida.

Price: ₹2,600 for two people (approx).

8. Roesia

Roesia located in Gurugram serves flavourful north Indian food with a friendly and welcoming atmosphere which makes it suitable for friends and family get together. They provide a range of bar snacks that go perfectly with the drinks they offer. This classy restaurant is in sector 69, Gurugram.

Price:- ₹1200 for two people (approx).

These eight restaurants in Delhi NCR have something special for everyone, depending on your tastes for friends and family gatherings. It would be fantastic if you could reserve the seats in advance.