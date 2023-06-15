trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2622158
Craving Sweets? Try This Easy Home-Made Pastry In 4 Steps, Recipe Inside

By Chef Dean Rodrigues- Executive Pastry Chef, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts shares an easy homemade recipe in 4 easy steps.

Jun 15, 2023
In a world dominated by convenience foods and pre-packaged meals, a homemade recipe has emerged as a game-changer, revolutionizing home cooking and delighting taste buds worldwide. Developed by a passionate culinary enthusiast, this exceptional pastry recipe promises to take your dessert experience to new heights with its irresistible flavors and simple preparation process.

Gone are the days of relying on store-bought ingredients and artificial additives to satisfy our dessert cravings. This pastry recipe encourages home cooks to embrace the joy of cooking by utilizing fresh, natural ingredients and unlocking a world of tantalizing flavors.

What sets this pastry recipe apart is its seamless blend of simplicity and deliciousness. It has struck the perfect balance between convenience and gourmet quality, enabling even amateur cooks to create restaurant-worthy dessert dishes in the comfort of their own kitchens. 

Ingredients And Quantity (Gr): 

Eggs - 180

Egg Yolk - 40

Sugar - 130

Flour - 100

Salt - 2

Callebaut Cocoa Powder - 30

Baking Powder - 5

Butter - 150

Procedure

Mix eggs, egg yolk, and sugar using a whisk.

Sift the flour with cocoa powder, salt, and baking powder and mix together with eggs.

Add in clarified butter and keep to rest in the chiller.

Pipe in silicon mold or aluminum tray, bake at 200˚C for 4 mins and 170˚C for 8 mins.

With its mouthwatering flavors, simplicity, and adaptability, it has transformed the way we approach desserts, empowering individuals to create extraordinary sweets and infuse their homes with the aromas of love and passion. So, grab your aprons and get ready to embark on a gastronomic adventure with this extraordinary homemade recipe.

