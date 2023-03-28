Delicious Food To Relaxing Stay- Crowne Plaza, Rohini Is One Of The Best Luxury Hotels That Rules Your Heart

Hotel Review: Crowne Plaza, Rohini is a beautiful and trustworthy hotel. For those planning a getaway, this hotel is a one-stop shop for you. From spacious rooms to amazing food, great hospitality to all things luxury, Crowne Plaza Rohini is one of the best ones out there.

The property has a high-ceiling lobby which looks very blingy at night. Staff at Crowne Plaza welcomes their guest in a special manner. They put out sweet chocolate-type gestures on the table in your room and make the stay a little extra special.

The rooms at the hotel are very spacious and the furniture felt very modern, especially the night lamp next to the bed has an interesting design. The wallpaper in the room gives a stunning touch and the washrooms are to die for. You get each and every luxury in this room and the staff makes the stay a memorable one. You will be nothing but awed by Crowne Plaza washrooms. They have a separate cabin for the toilet and a different one for showers in the same bathroom making it very hygienic. The bathtub provided is just gorgeous. The washroom has both a rain shower and a hand shower, the hand one offers several faucets and can also be used as a massage shower.

Talking about the property, Crowne Plaza, Rohini's General Manager Kapil Vig said, "We opened our doors in May 2011. The hotel features 183 ergonomically designed well-equipped spacious rooms with contemporary amenities, a spa, salon, fitness centre and an outdoor pool."

Further, he added, "Our food plays a very important role in making us different from the competition. We are known for our award-winning restaurants, which include all-day dining Mosaic, ranked No #1 out of 6,636 restaurants on Trip Advisor, and Spice Art, our award-winning North-Indian specialty restaurant ranked No #7 in Delhi NCR."

"With nearly 51,000 sq. Ft. of banqueting space, we have the biggest such facility in this part of the city and have 11 sophisticated designed break-out rooms catering to all kinds events."

"The magnificent banquets also include a huge pre-function area best suited for Expos and large to medium exhibitions. Also, high-tech facilities matching global standards are offered here for various meetings and conferences. We cater to a healthy mix of clients ranging from MICE, corporates, and destination weddings. We are loved by our patrons and feature No 2 among 2,827 hotels on TripAdvisor," he concludes.

Food at Crowne Plaza is a visual treat for hungry eyes. They label everything here in a very unique and creative way. They also have a live juice counter where they allow you to mix and match just the way you like it. The hotel has an award-winning Indian specialty restaurant, Spice Art, an all-day dining restaurant, Mosaic, a bar ConneXions with an exclusive wine cellar, and a pastry shop, Deli.

Crowne Plaza has a plethora of mouth-watering cuisines which will surely fill the ambiance with aromas that are hard to resist and will definitely spoil you for choice. They also have vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters that you can select as per your wishes. They also offer consumption-based alcohol.

Connexions Bar with its eclectic ambiance captures one's senses when they are in a mood to have fun. The place offers one to unwind, relax and enjoy music whilst they savor exotic finger-licking food.

The executive chef at CP, Rohini Chef Ashish talked about guests' expectations and the idea of the menu every single day. He said, "Guests expect high quality hygienically cooked, tasty food with proper service. As a chef, it’s our responsibility to make sure that the guest is satisfied. As food is very distinctive and varies from person to person. So, to satisfy everyone’s palate we always follow the standard recipes as it helps us to standardize the dish. If the dish is made by the standard recipes, the chances of going wrong decrease. But taste matters so as a chef we make sure that we meet the guest and understand his expectation as he wants spicy, less spicy, or any other specific preference a guest might have and then prepare the food according to the guest’s need."

"We don’t plan a 3-course menu every day. The course-wise menu is planned as per the guest's choice or need. We have a total of 85 no of kitchen team in which we have 83 males and 2 females," he added.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Online, F&B Director Shashank Gulati opened up on his experience and staff benefits. He said, " It’s been 19+ years in the hotel industry and I have worked with different brands like Marriott, Hyatt, Radisson and IHG so far. We have set SOP’s and sequence of service designed for the restaurant and we focus on teams’ training to ensure they are followed for amazing service. Every month we plan for a Food Promotion or Festival so that we get more food and drinks options for our guests."

"We always work on the Professional training, soft skills, product knowledge and body language of our team," he concluded.

Crowne Plaza, Rohini also has a relaxation spa, Adya (specializing in Asian and European therapies) comprising therapy rooms, a unisex salon, a well-equipped gym, and an outdoor swimming pool, which also has an attached Jacuzzi, making it a perfect place for your getaway relaxation session.

One of the best parts of Crowne Plaza, Rohini is their banquet halls. They have a great variety of ballrooms, halls and they all have an amazing ambiance that calls you back. The decoration and food is top-notch and the space fits absolutely all your needs. They also offer you the best wedding packages and services like impaneled decor vendors that you can choose from as per your needs.

Crowne Plaza, Rohini is one of the richest luxury hotels you can plan your next stay, dinner, party, meeting, get-together, or even wedding. It has all that one needs!