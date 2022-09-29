Dessert Alert! Try this EASY recipe of ice-cream Shrikhand

New Delhi: Those with a sweet tooth will agree with me on this. No meal is complete without dessert, right? Talking about dessert, how can I dare not mention Shrikhand. After all, it is one of the most loved south-Indian sweets. This mouth-watery dessert is not only delicious but nutritious too. It is easy to make and needs only a few ingredients to be prepared. Considering that the festive season is here, Shrikhand could be a great recipe to try at your home.

However, we can add up to it and make it extra delicious and unique. Thus, instead of trying regular shrikhand, why not go for a recipe that is new and will delight your taste buds? A variation to the traditional shrikhand, this makes a lovely addition to the meal, or after. Check out this delicious ice cream shrikhand recipe curated by Chef Renu Dalal which is ideal for festivities. You can also use strawberry crush in case Strawberry is not available.

Preparation time: 2 hours

Cooking time: nil

Refrigeration time: 2 hours

Serves: 2 to 3

Ingredients

2 ½ cups yoghurt

2 tbsp. powdered sugar

½ cup vanilla ice cream

½ cup chopped fruits (grapes, strawberries)

¼ tsp cardamon powder

For garnishing

Chopped grapes and strawberries

Method

- Hang the yoghurt in a wet muslin cloth for 2 hours.

- To the strained yoghurt add the vanilla ice cream, sugar, cardamon powder and fruits.

- Refrigerate and chill for 2 hours.

To serve

Garnish with sliced fruits and serve.

Enjoy the yummy Shrikhand ice-cream!