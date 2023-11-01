Dessert Delicacies: 5 Ice-Creams Desserts You Cannot Miss This Winter Season

Indulging in a delectable scoop of ice cream is a timeless pleasure that transcends seasons and generations. From classic flavors that evoke a sense of nostalgia to innovative creations that push the boundaries of taste, the world of ice cream is a diverse and delightful universe waiting to be explored. As the air gets crisp and winter descends, the desire for warmth and comfort is at an all-time high.

Hence, to make you feel delighted with its taste, Baskin Robbins has listed 5 ice cream desserts that you cannot miss this winter season.

Carrot Halwa Sundae:

As the air gets cooler, there is nothing that feels quite as comforting as Carrot Halwa – the legendary mithai turned into a sundae! The most decadent, nutty, halwa topped with a scoop of classic vanilla and condensed cream- Trust us, it doesn’t get better than this! It melts your heart- mouth-watering - can’t stop eating - want more bites of Sundae.

Sizzling Brownie Sundae:

Decadent, gooey, sizzling divinity. The sensation of a warm gooey brownie, cold ice cream and hot chocolate sauce cascading is a sure win. The sizzling brownie sundae is available in two variants; Classic Vanilla and Mississippi Mud- Both fool proof choices.

Plant Sundae:

A complete dessert experience! The only dilemma is deciding if the first bite should be the waffle pot or white chocolate leaf! A picture perfect fully edible masterpiece encased in a waffle pot, layered with Cookies N' Cream and Vanilla ice cream, topped with cookie crumble soil and a white chocolate leaf made the Plant Sundae a delightful creation.

Snickers Sundae:

Calling all snickers fans! Try the Snickers bar like never before- A sundae with irresistible snickers caramel ice cream dripping with delectable caramel and chocolate sauce, loaded with Snickers chocolate chunks, and crowned with a swirl of whipped cream. Snickers indulgence at its finest.

California Pistachio Ice Cream:

Sometimes, the simplicity of a classic flavour is all you need to embrace the winter season. The nutty goodness of California pistachio (American Pistachio Growers) with a touch of caramel gives you the perfect Pistachio experience. We bet you haven’t tried a better pistachio ice cream ever!