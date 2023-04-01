Dietitian Bhavya Dhir Is Bringing A Revolution In The Food And Nutrition Industry

Dietitian Bhavya Dhir, registered dietitian and nutritional omnipotent, is on a revolution and making most out of her NET qualification with life-time membership in IDA,NSI and IAPEN India.

“I have a huge responsibility towards society as the knowledge I have must be distributed in a way that can help the common man stay fit and active. Build Potential With Nutrition”- Dietitian Bhavya.

Dietitian Bhavya is a name very well known among the people as there is an immediate need of people to stay fit and happy and Bhavya is the personality that is driving people towards attainment of a fit and happy body. It’s not only the achievements that speak for her but also the thoughts and motives she has in place for everyone.

Registered Dietitian Bhavya Dhir believes in the thought of having a long term sustainable lifestyle rather than short term changes. She is committed to the traditional Indian philosophy from Atharva Ved of Aham, Annam (We Are What We Eat) and its application in modern age. Advancing the standards of profession of nutrition and dietetics through research, education and advocacy she is contributing to the wellbeing and productivity of the nation.

“We don’t only focus on calories, rather on micro nutrients as well! Homemade feasible diet plans and exercise routine are recommended as per client's daily routine, work schedule, convenience as well keeping in track the lifestyle.” – Dietitian Bhavya Dhir. Dietitian Bhavya’s diet plans are such that make way for universal things, which means there is something for everyone in Bhavya’s clinic.

“As a nutritionist, I typically work one-on-one with clients to develop a plan for improving their health through food; developing diet plans to meet health, nutritional, and weight goals.”-Dietitian Bhavya. The effect is such that people get excited when they think about food instead of fearing it. She advises things like choosing good carbs, instead of no carbs, choosing a fiber-filled diet, rich in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, to not substituting veggie-based foods for veggies, limiting sugar and processed foods consumption, and so on.