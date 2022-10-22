Diwali 2022 recipes: Try out this recipe for all-time favourite sweet Shakarpara

Diwali recipes 2022: The festive season is already here, and people can’t keep calm but are excited about the festivities. The decoration process to furnish the house and to make it festive ready is going on. People also invite friends and families to enjoy together. Needless to mention, no enjoyment is completed without food and yummy recipes. Thus, we thought to bring you the recipe for Shakarpara which you should try this festival to delight your taste buds.

Shakarpara recipe

For: 3 servings:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 pinch powdered saffron

1/4 teaspoon ghee

1 dash powdered green cardamom

125 ml refined oil

1/4 cup water

For The Main Dish

1/2 cup sugar

Method:

Step 1

To prepare this Shakarpara recipe, take a wide bowl and add ghee and maida with little water. Combine these ingredients using your hands and knead into a thick dough. Take small portions of the dough and make large pooris out of it. Once done, cut these freshly prepared pooris into desired shapes (squares or triangles).

Step 2

Meanwhile, take a pan and heat it over medium flame. Then add the remaining oil for deep frying and once the oil is sufficiently hot, carefully put the squares in the pan. Deep fry them till they turn slightly golden. Keep the flame low.

Step 3

Once done, drain the excess oil using an absorbent paper and transfer in plate. Meanwhile, take another pan and add the water and the sugar in it. Heat the pan over medium flame. Then add saffron powder and simmer the mixture till it gets thick and sticky in texture. Then remove from flame and keep aside.

Step 4

Add the deep-fried squares into the sugar syrup and mix so that the sugar syrup is well coated. Once the syrup is properly soaked, remove the Shakarparas and transfer to a plate. Sprinkle cardamom powder on it and let the Shakarparas attain normal room temperature. Serve the delicious sweet delight with tea or coffee.