Diwali recipes 2022: Try making Vegetable Chop this festival; recipe inside
Veggies are not only delicious but nutritious too. Try making this easy Vegetable Chop recipe which is a delight for festivities.
Diwali recipes 2022: Cutlet recipes are quite common across India and are prepared using combination of veggies. Since the festivals are around the corner, these cutlets will be cooked in most of the households of the nation. Here is the vegetable chop recipe for you to try at home this festival.
Ingredients
- 100 gm Beetroot
- 150 gm Potato
- 120 gm Carrots
- 100 gm Beans
- 5 gm Green chilli
- 10 gm Ginger
- 3 gm Chilli powder
- Salt to taste
- 5 gm Panchphoron
- 5 gm Cumin powder
- 250 gm Panko breadcrumbs
- 20 gm Roasted peanuts
- 20 gm Coriander leaves
- Oil for frying
For masala (Roast and powder)
- 5 gm Coriander seeds
- 5 gm Cumin seeds
- 5 Whole red chillis
Method
- Wash the veggies and pressure cook them with ¼ teaspoon salt and just enough water to cover the veggies.
- Wait for 6 to 7 whistles on a medium flame.
- Drain the veggies and peel them.
- Grate the veggies in a mixing bowl.
- Put little oil and panchphoron, once the spices splutter.
- Add all the ginger-green chilli and other spice powders, roasted peanuts.
- Add grated veggies. Cook for three minutes.
- Set aside to cool. Once cold, roll the mashed veggies in a cylindrical shape.
- Take a small bowl and mix 3 tablespoons of maida and 6 tablespoons water into a smooth batter.
- Coat the veggie chop with the batter and breadcrumbs.
- Heat oil in a pan and fry the chops.
- Take them out on tissue paper and drain extra oil.
- Sprinkle some chaat masala or rock salt.
