Diwali recipes 2022: Try making Vegetable Chop this festival; recipe inside

Diwali recipes 2022: Cutlet recipes are quite common across India and are prepared using combination of veggies. Since the festivals are around the corner, these cutlets will be cooked in most of the households of the nation. Here is the vegetable chop recipe for you to try at home this festival.

Ingredients

100 gm Beetroot

150 gm Potato

120 gm Carrots

100 gm Beans

5 gm Green chilli

10 gm Ginger

3 gm Chilli powder

Salt to taste

5 gm Panchphoron

5 gm Cumin powder

250 gm Panko breadcrumbs

20 gm Roasted peanuts

20 gm Coriander leaves

Oil for frying

For masala (Roast and powder)

5 gm Coriander seeds

5 gm Cumin seeds

5 Whole red chillis

Method