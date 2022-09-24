Durga Puja 2022: Easiest recipe to make bengali fish curry-rice at home!

New Delhi: Bengali is somehow synonym to a fish-lover. And Durga Puja is the biggest festival that is celebrated by Bengalis. Thus, it is not possible for Durga Puja celebrations to be completed without relishing fish dishes. There are plenty of options that can be cooked or enjoyed during Durga Puja. However, nothing can replace fish curry.

It is made using fresh fish, onion, tomato, and few other ingredients. Today, we will make the most delicious, easiest, and flavorsome fish curry together using our recipe.

Fish curry is commonly eaten in various Asian countries and is made using locally available ingredients. While fish curry can be made using any fish, it is best known that freshwater fish goes best in the curry. Since fish curry is best eaten with rice, today’s recipe is to prepare fish curry and steamed rice at home.

How to make Fish Curry and steamed rice

Take a pan and heat 1tbsp of oil. Add cumin seeds and let it splutter. Then, add onions. Once they turn golden brown, add ginger garlic and let it fry for few seconds. Afterwards, add chopped tomatoes and half tsp salt to it. Fry for 1-2 minutes. Add coconut, red chili powder and turmeric to it. Fry the contents in the pan well. Keep in mind that the raw smell has gone completely. Leave it to cool down.

Now marinate your fish with red chili powder, turmeric, salt and ginger garlic paste. This is optional and if you are marinating your fish, fry it right away. To fry the fish, heat 1 tsp oil in a pan and put the marinated fish on it.

Now, take the cooled content from the first and using a blender jar, blend it to form a smooth paste. Before blending, add 2 to 4 tsp of water to form a good paste.

Add another tablespoon oil to the pan and heat on a low flame. Add curry leaves and green chilies to it. Add the paste to it and mix it well. You will need to sprinkle garam masala and salt to give it the required taste. Fry until the masala starts smelling good. Pour ¼ cup of water to form a lump free gravy. Boil it until oil separates. You can also use tamarind if you want. Once your gravy is ready, add the fried fish to it. Flip them to cook them well. Garnish it with coriander leaves. Your fish curry is ready to serve.

To make the rice, take 2 cups of rice in a pressure cooker and add water to it. Ensure that water is one or two inch above the rice. Now cover the pressure cooker by putting its weight on it. Wait for one whistle and turn the flame to low. Now, wait for another 1 minute and turn off the heat. Allow the pressure to release naturally and your steamed rice are ready to serve.