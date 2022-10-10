Easy recipe of tasty and healthy 'Masala Rice'
Craving for tasty and healthy 'Masala Rice'? Here's the recipe for you to try at your home.
- While it feels good to try various kinds of recipes, nothing can match the level of delight that comfort foods can provide.
- A bowlful of Masala Rice is one such comfort food. It can be consumed anytime during the day.
- The leftover rice can be turned into a delicious snack or even lunch/dinner. Since the recipe has several veggies in it, it is super nutritious also.
This mouth-watering Masala Rice recipe takes just 15 minutes to get prepared and is the favorite food of people of all ages.
Recipe for Masala Rice
Ingredients
1 cup boiled rice
1 large tomato
1 capsicum (green pepper)
3 tablespoon peas
1 teaspoon garlic paste
1/4 teaspoon asafoetida
1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder
2 tablespoon cashews-roasted
1 medium onion
1 carrot
6 green beans
1 teaspoon ginger paste
2 tablespoon rice bran oil
1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
1/4 teaspoon turmeric
1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
salt as required
- Method:
- Chop all the veggies including onion, tomato, capsicum, carrot and green beans.
- Take a pan and heat oil in it. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds, mustard seeds to it.
- Now add onion, ginger-garlic paste and mix them well.
- Saute for one minute and then add chopped tomato. Add salt and cook for a few minutes.
- Add all the veggies like carrot, capsicum, peas and green beans.
- Now, add turmeric, red chilli powder and coriander powder.
- Cook the veggies for five minutes.
- At last, add the cooked rice and mix them with the masala.
- Add garam masala and mix the contents well.
- Now, cover the pan using a lid and let it cook for two more minutes.
