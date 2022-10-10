NewsFood feature
RICE RECIPES

Easy recipe of tasty and healthy 'Masala Rice'

Craving for tasty and healthy 'Masala Rice'? Here's the recipe for you to try at your home.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
Easy recipe of tasty and healthy 'Masala Rice'

New Delhi: While it feels good to try various kinds of recipes, nothing can match the level of delight that comfort foods can provide. A bowlful of Masala Rice is one such comfort food. It can be consumed anytime during the day. The leftover rice can be turned into a delicious snack or even lunch/dinner. Since the recipe has several veggies in it, it is super nutritious also.

This mouth-watering Masala Rice recipe takes just 15 minutes to get prepared and is the favorite food of people of all ages.

Recipe for Masala Rice

Ingredients

1 cup boiled rice

1 large tomato

1 capsicum (green pepper)

3 tablespoon peas

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoon cashews-roasted

1 medium onion

1 carrot

6 green beans

1 teaspoon ginger paste

2 tablespoon rice bran oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

salt as required

  1. Method:
  2. Chop all the veggies including onion, tomato, capsicum, carrot and green beans.
  3. Take a pan and heat oil in it. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds, mustard seeds to it.
  4. Now add onion, ginger-garlic paste and mix them well.
  5. Saute for one minute and then add chopped tomato. Add salt and cook for a few minutes.
  6. Add all the veggies like carrot, capsicum, peas and green beans.
  7. Now, add turmeric, red chilli powder and coriander powder.
  8. Cook the veggies for five minutes.
  9. At last, add the cooked rice and mix them with the masala.
  10. Add garam masala and mix the contents well.
  11. Now, cover the pan using a lid and let it cook for two more minutes.

