Easy recipe of tasty and healthy 'Masala Rice'

New Delhi: While it feels good to try various kinds of recipes, nothing can match the level of delight that comfort foods can provide. A bowlful of Masala Rice is one such comfort food. It can be consumed anytime during the day. The leftover rice can be turned into a delicious snack or even lunch/dinner. Since the recipe has several veggies in it, it is super nutritious also.

This mouth-watering Masala Rice recipe takes just 15 minutes to get prepared and is the favorite food of people of all ages.

Recipe for Masala Rice

Ingredients

1 cup boiled rice

1 large tomato

1 capsicum (green pepper)

3 tablespoon peas

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoon cashews-roasted

1 medium onion

1 carrot

6 green beans

1 teaspoon ginger paste

2 tablespoon rice bran oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

salt as required