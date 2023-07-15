Rajit V Shetty To Transform The Guest Experience With His Upcoming Hotel Plans

What's an entrepreneur without foresight and ambition? As soon as a businessman launches his idea on the market, he also contemporaneously cudgels his brain about its future. And Rajit V Shetty is no different. Just like a nimble entrepreneur, he too has some serious plans for his hotels that will add up to the entire hospitality industry of the country.





As a conscientious Managing Director of Ramee Group of Hotels, Resorts, and Apartments and Ramee Group of Companies, he has made innumerable contributions towards its proliferation. And now, he is ardently working towards its illustrious future. Rajit shared about a few upcoming hotels.He mentioned that after the upshot of Ramee Guestline Juhu, they are now planning to expand their prestigious hotel empire to other parts of Mumbai's Suburbs like Andheri, Malad, Bandra Link Road, etc. We are sure that with his innovative ideas, Rajit and his team will aggrandize the hospitality realm. He has also unveiled the company's plans to launch two top-notch hotels in the coming ten years and is still working on the projects for the next 15–20 years.Rajit says, "With these new hotel plans, we wish to upgrade our perception of what we think Ramee can bring to the next chapter of the company. We are aiming to build hotels in Mumbai that are long-lasting and traditional in the sense of luxury hospitality. And I am sure that in the near future we are going to achieve it. With these ambitious plans, we have taken a step forward towards expanding our horizons and attained new levels of growth as an organization."These upcoming hotels will have an extraordinary personal aspect, which Rajit hopes will create unforgettable memories for their guests. We are sure that under his vision, this family hotel and real estate business will keep thriving.With an impressive educational background, a passion for giving back to society, and a diverse range of entrepreneurial ventures, Rajit is emerging as a prominent figure in the business world. His zeal is infectious and has inspired many people across the country. Beyond his business acuity, he is enthusiastic about empowering individuals of all ages and expanding their human potential. We hope that the future is even brighter for Rajit and that his businesses reach new heights of success.