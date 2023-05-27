Everyone's Favourite SOCIAL Expands To North Delhi Bringing the Ultimate #HaveliParty

New Delhi: SOCIAL, the iconic chain of urban hangouts, is all set to make its mark in Delhi with its 42nd outlet located in the charming neighbourhood of Civil Lines, also known as the White Town. With its seamless blend of Art Deco and Colonial architecture, Civil Lines captures the essence of old-world charm while embracing modernity. And now, with SOCIAL's signature touch, it is all set to become the ultimate hangout spot for the city's young and vibrant crowd.

The new outlet at The Exchange Building pays homage to the nostalgic colonial culture of Civil Lines with a modern twist. As you step inside, you'll be transported to a unique era where you can unwind and experience the signature SOCIAL vibe. From the ornate design elements to the vintage artifacts, the outlet embodies the grandeur of a classic Civil Lines home.

Feast your eyes on the antique mirrors, corner shelves, and wall clocks that complete the décor, giving visitors a glimpse into the past. Step out to our terrace, where the cast-iron seating will transport you to a Victorian Garden party. The semi-open partitions are arched like your dance moves, and the symmetrical seating pods are covered by a conservatory-styled roof. The motif patterns are mimicked in the heavy balusters and dense plants, making the outdoor area feel like a bohemian paradise with Art Deco features.

With its focus on communities, programming, and SOCIAL works, SOCIAL is more than just a hangout spot – it's a place where like-minded people can come together to bounce off ideas, learn, grow, and thrive.

Mayank Bhatt, CEO of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, says, "Delhi has been a vital market for us, and with the addition of Civil Lines SOCIAL, we are poised to further strengthen our foothold in the region. Our aim is to create a space that embodies the very essence of SOCIAL, and we intend to offer a unique and immersive experience to our customers. Our goal is to establish Civil Lines SOCIAL as the neighbourhood’s preferred hangout spot with the aim to tap into the rich heritage of architecture and aesthetics of the area.”