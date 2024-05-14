New Delhi: Rajasthan – the land of sand that echoes the stories of warriors, royalty and bravery of ancient kingdoms, there stands a magnificent sanctuary of luxury, a 300-year-old palace redefining the regal richness of architecture “The Shahpura Haveli”! The palace is more than just a stay, it is a live portal to a bygone era where every corner depicts a story of splendor and every wall tells a tale of warriors.

“We aim to give Luxury with Heritage,” says Digraj Singh Shahpura, owner of Shahpura Haveli on the Delhi-Jaipur Road and Shahpura House in Jaipur and is also a key player in the world of Hotel Industry.

With its awe-inspiring architecture and unparalleled hospitality, Shahpura Haveli embraces the tradition of grandeur representing vivid culture of Rajasthan. Its Shekhawati Architecture seamlessly blends Mughal and Indian designs, transporting guests to a world of regal elegance. It's a place where time seems to stand still, and visitors are transported to a world of regal elegance and timeless beauty.

Today, Shahpura Haveli is not just about the history, it is a living tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The 21 luxurious rooms, including the surreal Shahpura Suites and the exclusive Palace Rooms, offer a harmonious blend of traditional Rajasthani architecture and modern comforts. Each room is a masterpiece in itself, with lavish décor, four-poster beds draped in delicate fabric, and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Shahpura Haveli's main attraction is its stunning Badal Mahal and Durbar Hall, known for their exceptional beauty. People visit primarily to admire the intricate and captivating carvings. Both Indian and international visitors are eager to experience the remarkable beauty of these attractions.

Shahpura Haveli offers an exclusive stay wrapped in luxury along with the traditional Rajasthani cuisines, a feast for the senses. Guests can explore the vibrant and rich culinary journey savouring the flavours of traditional Rajasthani cuisine served with a modern twist.

However, what truly captivates about Shahpura Haveli is the pervasive sense of tranquility and serenity that fills every nook and corner of the palace. Whether lounging in the courtyards adorned with intricate murals or strolling through the lush gardens fragrant with the scent of jasmine, guests are enveloped in an aura of peace and relaxation.

Shahpura Haveli has been showcased in Travel and Leisure, Conde Nast Traveller, and also graced the pages of Architectural Digest, where it was lauded for its seamless fusion of Rajasthani grandeur and modern luxury making it a must-visit destination for travelers seeking an authentic cultural experience in Rajasthan.

In a world where time seems moving with a fast-pace, Shahpura Haveli offers a welcome respite—a chance to slow down, unwind, and reconnect with the timeless beauty of Rajasthan's royal heritage.