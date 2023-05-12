topStoriesenglish2606689
NewsFestive Food
PARFUMES

Fragrance Empire Transforming Luxury Scent Landscape In India - XLNC Perfumery

Bharmal's humble beginnings, where luxury scents seemed unattainable, fueled his determination to democratize the world of high-end fragrances.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Fragrance Empire Transforming Luxury Scent Landscape In India - XLNC Perfumery

In the heart of Surat, a fragrance juggernaut is taking the nation by storm. XLNC Perfumery, helmed by the charismatic Mustafa Bharmal, is redefining the essence of luxury perfumes in India. Bharmal, a self-taught fragrance maestro, has built an empire on the pillars of passion, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Bharmal's humble beginnings, where luxury scents seemed unattainable, fueled his determination to democratize the world of high-end fragrances. Today, XLNC Perfumery has risen like a phoenix, with a staggering 2 million products sold, making it the undisputed leader in India's perfume market.

The brand's state-of-the-art 'Scent Citadel,' a sprawling, 50,000-square-foot facility, is the nerve center of XLNC Perfumery's operations. This cutting-edge laboratory, where Bharmal and his team of world-class perfumers craft affordable versions of iconic fragrances from Chanel, Dior, and Gucci, stands as a symbol of the brand's commitment to breaking down the barriers of luxury.

XLNC Perfumery's meteoric rise to fame is fueled by its groundbreaking products like the Perfume Enhancer and the Gem Collection. The Perfume Enhancer, a revolutionary solution that took five years and a team of 100 scientists to develop, epitomizes Bharmal's vision of pushing the boundaries of the fragrance industry.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?