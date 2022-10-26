Give a vegan twist to the regular macaron; recipe inside
Try out this tempting recipe for vegan macaron curated by Chef Kris Barboza.
New Delhi: A macaron is a sweet cookie, prepared using meringue and almond flour. Since the meringue is made using egg whites and sugar, regular macaron isn’t vegan. Thus, in order to prepare a regular macaron, you’ll need to replace them. Here is the recipe for vegan macaron which you can relish at your home with your loved ones.
Vegan Macaron recipe by Chef Kris Barboza
Macaron:
246gms almond powder
246gms icing sugar
205gms water
23gms potato protein
0,9gms xanthan
1-2gms color
Method
Blend water with xanthan, potato protein and colors until no lumps.
Divide by two.
Whip one of the two parts with 246gms of the icing sugar.
Mix the other part of potato white with almond flour and icing sugar. 0
Add the meringue in 3 parts mixing with a spatula.
Put the mixture in a piping bag, dosify over a silpat.
Let it dry for 30 minutes.
Bake at 145 for 20 minutes.
Once baked let it cool at room temperature.
Pistachio Cremeux:
312gms soymilk
105gms sugar
1gms salt
4gms gelcrem cold
100gms cocoa butter
70gms pistachio paste
20gms sunflower oil
Method
- Put in a saucepan soy milk, salt, sugar and vanilla pod with seeds, cook until it boils.
- Infuse for 1 hour.
- Add gelcrem cold and blend well.
- Add cocoa butter, sunflower oil and emulsify, add paste and emulsify.
- Keep it in the fridge for one
