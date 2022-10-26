Give a vegan twist to the regular macaron; recipe inside

New Delhi: A macaron is a sweet cookie, prepared using meringue and almond flour. Since the meringue is made using egg whites and sugar, regular macaron isn’t vegan. Thus, in order to prepare a regular macaron, you’ll need to replace them. Here is the recipe for vegan macaron which you can relish at your home with your loved ones.

Vegan Macaron recipe by Chef Kris Barboza

Macaron:

246gms almond powder

246gms icing sugar

205gms water

23gms potato protein

0,9gms xanthan

1-2gms color

Method

Blend water with xanthan, potato protein and colors until no lumps.

Divide by two.

Whip one of the two parts with 246gms of the icing sugar.

Mix the other part of potato white with almond flour and icing sugar. 0

Add the meringue in 3 parts mixing with a spatula.

Put the mixture in a piping bag, dosify over a silpat.

Let it dry for 30 minutes.

Bake at 145 for 20 minutes.

Once baked let it cool at room temperature.

Pistachio Cremeux:

312gms soymilk

105gms sugar

1gms salt

4gms gelcrem cold

100gms cocoa butter

70gms pistachio paste

20gms sunflower oil

Method