NewsDiwali
GOVARDHAN PUJA 2022

Govardhan Puja: Bhog recipe to please Lord Krishna

On the day of Govardhan Puja, a mixed vegetable called Annakutta is offered to Lord Krishna as bhog. It is a special mixed vegetable dish ideally prepared using 56 different ingredients.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Govardhan Puja or Vishwakarma day is celebrated all across the nation a day after Diwali.
  • It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna defeated Lord Indra to save the people of his village and held the Govardhan Parvat on a finger.

Trending Photos

Govardhan Puja: Bhog recipe to please Lord Krishna

New Delhi: Govardhan Puja or Vishwakarma day is celebrated all across the nation a day after Diwali. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna defeated Lord Indra to save the people of his village and held the Govardhan Parvat on a finger.

Thus, to Lord Krishna, a mixed vegetable called Annakutta is offered whcih is later relished by the family members. This dish is prepared using veggies. Annakoot ki Sabzi is a special  mixed vegetable dish ideally prepared using 56 different ingredients for Annakutta Bhog or Prasad.

Ingredients: 

1 Medium Sized Potatoes
1/4 Cup Cauliflower florets
1 Medium Sized Radish (Mooli)
2 Small Eggplants (Brinjal / Baigan)
1/4 Cup Peas (Matar)
1 Cup Chopped Spinach Leaves (Palak)
1 Cup Chopped Fenugreek Leaves (Methi)
2 Medium Sized Tomatoes
2 Green Chilies
1 Inch Piece of Ginger
1 Teaspoon Black Mustard Seeds (Rai)
1 Teaspoon Cumin Seeds (Jeera)
1/4 Teaspoon Asafoetida (Heeng)
2 Teaspoons Red Chilli Powder
1/2 Teaspoon Turmeric Powder (Haldi)
1 Tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania Powder)
1.5 Teaspoon Garam Masala
2 Teaspoons Salt, or to taste
1 Tablespoon Cooking Oil

Method:

Peel the vegetables and cut them into to small pieces.  Take a kadhai and pour 1-2 tablespoons of oil in it. Heat it on a medium flame and add the spices and condiments and the vegetables.

Cook the vegetables until they are soft to be mashed. Add water if required. Add ginger and green chillies. Add garam masala and amchoor powder to it. Mix well and serve with puris.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir