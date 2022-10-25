Govardhan Puja: Bhog recipe to please Lord Krishna

New Delhi: Govardhan Puja or Vishwakarma day is celebrated all across the nation a day after Diwali. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna defeated Lord Indra to save the people of his village and held the Govardhan Parvat on a finger.

Thus, to Lord Krishna, a mixed vegetable called Annakutta is offered whcih is later relished by the family members. This dish is prepared using veggies. Annakoot ki Sabzi is a special mixed vegetable dish ideally prepared using 56 different ingredients for Annakutta Bhog or Prasad.

Ingredients:

1 Medium Sized Potatoes

1/4 Cup Cauliflower florets

1 Medium Sized Radish (Mooli)

2 Small Eggplants (Brinjal / Baigan)

1/4 Cup Peas (Matar)

1 Cup Chopped Spinach Leaves (Palak)

1 Cup Chopped Fenugreek Leaves (Methi)

2 Medium Sized Tomatoes

2 Green Chilies

1 Inch Piece of Ginger

1 Teaspoon Black Mustard Seeds (Rai)

1 Teaspoon Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

1/4 Teaspoon Asafoetida (Heeng)

2 Teaspoons Red Chilli Powder

1/2 Teaspoon Turmeric Powder (Haldi)

1 Tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania Powder)

1.5 Teaspoon Garam Masala

2 Teaspoons Salt, or to taste

1 Tablespoon Cooking Oil

Method:

Peel the vegetables and cut them into to small pieces. Take a kadhai and pour 1-2 tablespoons of oil in it. Heat it on a medium flame and add the spices and condiments and the vegetables.

Cook the vegetables until they are soft to be mashed. Add water if required. Add ginger and green chillies. Add garam masala and amchoor powder to it. Mix well and serve with puris.