Halloween 2023: Thrilling Spooky Dining Experiences 'In The Shadows'

Feel the thrill of Halloween creeping into the city as restaurants gear up to cast a spell of hauntingly delightful experiences! Ghostly decorations, spellbinding events, and mysterious atmospheres await as these dining spots embrace the spirit of the season.

one8 Commune, Juhu

Step into the eerie embrace of one8 Commune's Haunted Theatre, where the boundaries between fine dining and supernatural spectacle blur into a one-of-a-kind experience. Let the ghostly presence of the trapped performers add an unforgettable twist to your dining adventure, as the enchanting performances intertwine seamlessly with the delectable culinary offerings. Immerse yourself in a world where every bite comes infused with the lingering mystique of the haunted stage, creating a dining affair that transcends mere food and becomes an immersive journey into the unknown.

Cost for one - 2000

Neuma, Colaba

Transforming their space into a Halloween wonderland, Neuma's Broken Doll House invites you to step into a surreal world where the ordinary fades away. From the moment you cross the threshold, be prepared to be captivated by an immersive display of eerie decor, where every corner exudes an air of mystery and intrigue. As you settle into your seat, the evening unfolds with bewitching performances and interactive acts that seamlessly merge with the exquisite flavors on your plate. Prepare to be spellbound as each course becomes a chapter in the haunting tale of this twisted, yet enchanting dining experience.

Cost for one - 2000

Epitome, Lower Parel

Step into the eerie ambiance of Epitome, where the spirit of Alcatraz comes alive this Halloween in a high-octane extravaganza. Embrace the thrill of the night as you immerse yourself in the haunting atmosphere adorned with mysterious objects and captivating props, all illuminated by spellbinding lights that transport you into the heart of the infamous penitentiary. Indulge in the specially crafted Halloween cocktail menu, featuring bewitching concoctions such as the Don New Fashion, Don Gauvarita, Don Paloma, Don Margarita, and Don Limonada. Amplifying the excitement, the infectious beats of MADMEN will ignite the energy to unprecedented heights, ensuring that Epitome remains the ultimate haunt for all thrill-seekers and revelers in Mumbai this Halloween.

Address - Mathuradas Mill Compound, Plot 242, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel West, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013Cost for 2 people – 4000

Ditas, Lower Parel

Discover an otherworldly experience at Ditas this Halloween from October 28th-31st! The Halloween extravaganza features an enchanting atmosphere and a bewitching array of Don Julio tequila cocktails. From the mysterious Don Paloma to the haunting Don Jalisco, every sip will send shivers down your spine. But that's not all! Indulge in the sinfully delightful Halloween-themed desserts, tantalizing your taste buds with chillingly delicious surprises. Stop by for a weekend of thrills, flavours, and unforgettable moments that will leave you under the spell of Ditas!

Cost - 2000

Blue Bop, Khar

Get ready for an unforgettable Halloween experience at the Blue Bop Cafe! Our eerie Halloween-themed decorations are the perfect backdrop for a menu that will send chills down your spine. Feast on our spine-tingling dishes, such as the monstrous Monster Burger, the hair-raising Monster Tacos, the creepy-crawly Spider Pizza, and the enchanting Trick and Treat Sundae. We're also serving thematic Cupcakes that are almost too spooky to eat.

But the real treat awaits those who dare to dress up in their Halloween best on the 31st of October. If you show up in your spookiest costume, you'll receive a free shot to kick off the night's festivities, along with a chance to savor our spooky Spider PeriPeri Chicken Pizza and our signature Skeleton Key Cocktail.

Our Halloween menu will be available from the 28th to the 31st of October, so you have plenty of time to indulge in these ghoulish delights. Join us for a Halloween experience like no other at the Blue Bop Cafe. Let's make this Halloween one to remember!

Cost –Rs 2500 for 2

Amazonia, BKC

Join the thrill at Amazonia as they host an unmissable "Day of the Dead" themed DJ extravaganza this Halloween. Get ready for an unforgettable night of spine-tingling beats and a hauntingly vibrant ambiance, all brought to life by the mesmerizing sounds of DJ Maark IV and ARIA. Embrace the spirit of the season and immerse yourself in the ultimate Halloween celebration at Amazonia.

Game Luxe, Kurla

Get ready to experience the ultimate entertainment extravaganza with The Game Luxe. Delve into a world of thrilling adventures and immersive experiences, courtesy of Prasuk Jain Hospitality & Snow World Entertainment. Don't miss out on this spooktacular opportunity to enjoy top-notch entertainment with cutting-edge technology, all while saving big with special student offers. Unlock the door to unparalleled fun and excitement this Halloween season at The Game Luxe!

Cost – 200 for Bowling (Student offer)

Cray Craft Andheri

Indulge in an unforgettable Halloween extravaganza at Cray Craft! How? Well, embrace your spooky side at the spine-chilling soiree, where you can unleash your creativity on Halloween-themed canvases, and brace yourself for bone-chilling games and devilishly delightful treats. Let the beats awaken the spirits as you dance the night away to a heart-pounding playlist. Dress to impress in your most enchanting or terrifying costumes, and stand a chance to win bewitching prizes. Don't miss out on this horrific fun!

When: October 28 to October 31, 7:30 p.m. onwards

CHO-Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar

Halloween is just around the corner, and it is shaping up to be a truly spooktacular time of the year! If you are considering going out to celebrate this Halloween, then look no further than CHO- Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar. CHO has pulled out all the stops to create an unforgettable Halloween experience. From their spine-tingling Halloween decorations to the breathtaking view from terrace, it is the ultimate destination for a Halloween celebration.

But the treats do not stop there; CHO is also offering a fantastic 20% discount on drinks, making it even more enticing. And, as if that is not enough, you can Savor a diverse and mouth watering selection of Vietnamese delicacies.

So, gather your friends, put on your most bewitching Halloween costumes, and head over to CHO for an evening of spooky fun and culinary delights this Halloween season!

SITIO Bar and KITCHEN

Halloween is just around the corner, and it is the perfect time to embrace your darker side! Join us at SITIO Bar and Kitchen, where we transform into the spookiest spot in town. You will be partying amidst tombstones, intricate spider webs, eerie fog, and the soft glow of pumpkins. Our bar is a bubbling cauldron, serving up creepy concoctions with your favorite ghoulish ingredients. And do not forget our selection of fantastic snacks to satisfy your hunger.

This Halloween, make sure to take advantage of our exclusive 25% discount available on Eazydiner. Whether you are feeling mischievous like a devil or angelic, SITIO has all the treats you need to enjoy the occasion. So come on over and have a spooktacular time!