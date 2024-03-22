Holi 2024: Healthy Dessert Recipes For A Colour-Filled Celebration

It's time to celebrate with oodles of colours! Holi 2024 is knocking on our doors and there's a festive spirit in the air. Like all Indian festivals, Holi is incomplete without sweets. But instead of calorie-rich mithais, you can try healthy desserts that will cool your tummy and warm your souls. Gagan Anand, Founder, Scuzo Ice 'O' Magic, India’s First Live Popsicle & Dessert Café, shares, "This Holi, enjoy desserts that are light and refreshing yet bursting with flavour. Instead of heavy sweets, try colourful fruit gelatos or chilled fruit sorbets made with seasonal fruits. You can also get creative by mixing different fruits or using natural sweeteners like honey. Choosing healthier desserts allows you to celebrate the festival without feeling weighed down."

Check out Anand's recipes below and enjoy a happy Holi!

1. Thandai Gelato

Ingredients:

2 cups almond/soy milk

1 cup coconut cream

1/2 cup jaggery (adjust to taste)

1/4 cup thandai powder (readily available or homemade)

1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

1 teaspoon rose water (optional)

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare Thandai Powder: Grind together 1/4 cup almonds, 1/4 cup cashews, 2 tablespoons poppy seeds, 1 tablespoon fennel seeds, 1 tablespoon melon seeds, 1 tablespoon dried rose petals, 1 tablespoon cardamom seeds, and 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns into a fine powder. This is your thandai powder.

Final Preparation:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the milk and coconut cream. Add thandai powder, jaggery, cardamom powder, and saffron strands.

Heat the mixture over medium heat until it starts to simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve the jaggery and blend the flavours. Once it simmers, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently for another 5-7 minutes. Remove the saucepan from heat and let the mixture cool to room temperature. Once cooled, cover the saucepan and place it in the refrigerator to chill completely, preferably for 4-6 hours or overnight.

Once chilled, strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any coarse particles. Pour the strained mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions until it reaches a gelato-like consistency.

Add Nuts and Flavorings: During the last few minutes of churning, add chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews) and rose water if using. If you like a bit of spice, you can also add a pinch of ground black pepper. Cover it with a lid or plastic wrap, ensuring it touches the surface of the gelato to prevent ice crystals from forming. Freeze for at least 4-6 hours or until firm.

2. Kesar Kulfi

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut cream

1/2 cup almond milk

1/4 cup jaggery (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron threads (kesar), soaked in 2 tablespoons of warm milk

1/4 cup chopped nuts (pistachios, almonds, cashews), optional

Instructions:

Soak Saffron: In a small bowl, soak saffron threads in warm milk. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes to infuse the milk with saffron flavour and colour.

Prepare Kulfi Mixture: In a mixing bowl, combine cream and almond milk. Add jaggery and cardamom powder. Stir until the jaggery is completely dissolved. Pour in the saffron-infused milk along with the saffron threads. Mix well to evenly distribute the saffron flavour and colour throughout the mixture. If using chopped nuts, add them to the mixture and stir until evenly distributed. Let them freeze for about 4-6 hours or until completely set and firm.

3. Dry Fruit Gelato

Ingredients:

2 cups almond milk

1 cup coconut cream

1/2 cup jaggery (adjust to taste)

1/2 cup mixed dried fruits (such as raisins, apricots, figs, dates, cherries)

1/4 cup chopped nuts (such as almonds, pistachios, cashews, walnuts)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Prepare the Dry Fruits: Chop the mixed dried fruits into small pieces if they are large. You can also use a food processor to chop them into smaller bits. Similarly, chop the nuts into small pieces if they are whole or large.

In a saucepan, combine the milk, coconut cream, and jaggery over medium heat. Stir the mixture frequently until the jaggery is completely dissolved. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Let the milk mixture cool to room temperature. Once cooled, transfer the mixture to a blender and add the chopped dried fruits and nuts. Blend the mixture until the dried fruits and nuts are finely chopped and evenly distributed throughout the mixture. Pour the blended mixture into a shallow, freezer-safe container. Cover the container with a lid or plastic wrap, making sure it touches the surface of the gelato to prevent ice crystals from forming. Place the container in the freezer and let it chill for at least 4-6 hours or until firm. Once the dry fruit gelato is firm, scoop it into bowls. Garnish with additional chopped nuts or dried fruits if desired.

4. Paan Gelato

Ingredients:

2 cups almond milk

1 cup coconut cream

1/2 cup jaggery (adjust to taste)

6-8 betel leaves (paan), washed and finely chopped

1/4 cup chopped nuts (such as almonds, pistachios, cashews)

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon rose water

1/4 teaspoon gulkand

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare Paan Mixture: In a blender or food processor, combine the chopped betel leaves, fennel seeds, cardamom powder, rose water, and gulkand (if using). Blend until you get a smooth paste. You may need to add a tablespoon of water to facilitate blending.

In a saucepan, combine the milk, cream, and jaggery over medium heat. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let it cool slightly.

Once the milk mixture has cooled down a bit, add the prepared paan paste to it. Mix well until the paan paste is evenly distributed throughout the mixture. Cover the saucepan with a lid and let the mixture infuse at room temperature for about 1-2 hours. This allows the flavours of the paan to develop and meld with the milk mixture. After the infusion period, strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any coarse particles. Pour the strained mixture into an ice cream maker and churn accordingly. During the last few minutes of churning, add the chopped nuts and saffron strands (if using). This adds texture and additional flavour to the gelato. Transfer the churned gelato into a freezer-safe container. Freeze the gelato for at least 4-6 hours or until firm. Once the paan gelato is firm, scoop it into bowls or cones. Garnish with additional chopped nuts or a sprinkle of saffron strands if desired.