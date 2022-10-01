NewsFood feature
INTERNTIONAL COFFEE DAY

How coffee is becoming a utility product in India? Deets inside

Having one on a cold freezing day to feel warm or one on a bright day to feel relaxed; coffee is a quick fix to all your worries. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Having one on a cold freezing day to feel warm or one on a bright day to feel relaxed; coffee is a quick fix to all your worries.
  • It is currently a cool, fashionable beverage rather than just a drink.

Trending Photos

How coffee is becoming a utility product in India? Deets inside

New Delhi: Whether you carry a mug on your way to work or wake up to one, whether it's your evening routine or idea to socialize, it is difficult to picture living without coffee. There's something really relaxing about enjoying a steamy cup of coffee. 

Having one on a cold freezing day to feel warm or one on a bright day to feel relaxed; coffee is a quick fix to all your worries. It is currently a cool, fashionable beverage rather than just a drink.

The twentieth century saw a rise in coffee consumption in India. Although its origins are in the south of India, it has now grown in popularity throughout the country. The use of coffee has, however, altered considerably over the years, especially since there was a rise in the cafe culture. 

The number of cafes in the nation that millennials primarily frequented suddenly increased. Going to a cafe to have a warm, toasty cappuccino seemed like absolute bliss. And today, social interaction is seen as a coffee-related extension. 

Owing to the changing trends and lifestyles, there are varieties of coffee available today. Black coffee, Milk Coffee, Filter coffee, Instant coffee, decaf, latte, Irish, Iced, Cold brew, you name it and you get it. This has again escalated the demand for cafes as people are more curious to try out something new.

Coffee, from just being a revitalizing drink, has come a long way to become an integral part of our daily lives. An extension of our individuality, coffee has been vital in enhancing our social experience. From acquiring the taste for it to eventually finding your own flavor, one’s journey with coffee can be both empowering and liberating. 

So, the next time you order coffee at your favorite Barista cafe, be sure to savour its rich taste and enjoy finest coffee beverages brewed to perfection by our skilled Baristas.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!