How coffee is becoming a utility product in India? Deets inside

New Delhi: Whether you carry a mug on your way to work or wake up to one, whether it's your evening routine or idea to socialize, it is difficult to picture living without coffee. There's something really relaxing about enjoying a steamy cup of coffee.

Having one on a cold freezing day to feel warm or one on a bright day to feel relaxed; coffee is a quick fix to all your worries. It is currently a cool, fashionable beverage rather than just a drink.

The twentieth century saw a rise in coffee consumption in India. Although its origins are in the south of India, it has now grown in popularity throughout the country. The use of coffee has, however, altered considerably over the years, especially since there was a rise in the cafe culture.

The number of cafes in the nation that millennials primarily frequented suddenly increased. Going to a cafe to have a warm, toasty cappuccino seemed like absolute bliss. And today, social interaction is seen as a coffee-related extension.

Owing to the changing trends and lifestyles, there are varieties of coffee available today. Black coffee, Milk Coffee, Filter coffee, Instant coffee, decaf, latte, Irish, Iced, Cold brew, you name it and you get it. This has again escalated the demand for cafes as people are more curious to try out something new.

Coffee, from just being a revitalizing drink, has come a long way to become an integral part of our daily lives. An extension of our individuality, coffee has been vital in enhancing our social experience. From acquiring the taste for it to eventually finding your own flavor, one’s journey with coffee can be both empowering and liberating.

