ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations Ties-up With 'Tarla' As Official Food Partner

ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations has announced its collaboration with the Bollywood biopic drama, Tarla, as the ‘Official Food Partner’.

The movie stars Huma Qureshi in the titular role, portraying the character of the late Chef Tarla Dalal. The movie is set to release on July 7, 2023, on Zee5.

Tarla Dalal was a renowned Indian chef and cookbook author who introduced generations of Indians to cooking. The film will showcase her inspiring journey from being a young housewife to becoming a household name in the culinary world. This project has been highly anticipated, and fans and food enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see the film.



As part of the prestigious ITC group, known for its excellence and quality, ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations is excited to showcase its values and dedication to healthy eating through this gourmet partnership. The brand has curated a special Tarla Dalal inspired menu which includes mouth-watering dishes such as Mohan Thal, Dudhi chana dal nu shaak, Sev tamatar nu shaak, aloo gobhi, daal pachhmel, chapati, and paneer bhurji and more.

Speaking on the association Rohit Bhalla, Vice President, New Business Cell, ITC Foods Division, said, “Happiness and fulfilment, according to the brand’s ideology, are built on a foundation of outstanding health and well-being, and it employs its products to help clients achieve these goals. We are happy to partner with one of the most awaited movie Tarla as their official food partner. This collaboration will enable us to bring some of her exquisite dishes to the consumers.”

The film, directed by Piyush Gupta, will premiere on the popular streaming platform, Zee5. According to a representative of Zee5, “We are excited to partner with ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations to showcase their commitment towards promoting a healthy living. We believe that this association will help us create a positive impact and provide our viewers with wholesome and nutritious food options.”

According to a representative of the production house, “We are thrilled to partner with ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations, a brand that shares our values and commitment towards promoting healthy and mindful lifestyle. We believe that this association will help us reach a wider audience and create a positive impact.”