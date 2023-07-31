Jolly And Jazzy: Unmissable Vintage Vibes At The Piano Man With The New Chef’s Table Menu

It's fun to get together with friends for some candid conversation over some tasty food and drinks, whether it's at the end of a long day at work or on the weekends. The atmosphere and music also help to add to the overall feel. The Piano Man in Delhi's Safdarjung area is one such location. On a workday evening, we went to The Piano Man in Delhi To try Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey's brainchild- Chef’s Table Menu.

The Piano Man Jazz Club takes its business extremely seriously, with an event schedule that is packed and ready to roll. The centrepiece of the club is a stage that is brilliantly lit by a chandelier constructed of 58 brass trumpets. Portraits of various jazz greats enliven the two-level, dimly lighted chamber. Their names and those of other artists are inscribed into the interior's red bricks. Film screenings, stand-up comedy, poetry readings, and of course a tonne of music are all part of the nightly entertainment which means no Sufi nights or Honey Singh or even Bollywood, much to the respite of many.

A new chef's menu has been meticulously created for the elite patrons by Manoj Kumar Pandey, a Partner Chef at The Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi and The Piano Man in Gurugram. The lavish dining experience comes with a genuinely lively atmosphere and distinct positive energy. The new menu includes food items that have been thoughtfully crafted to give guests a taste of paradise while elevating the experience. The chef himself meticulously selected dishes which are simply outstanding.



The Vintage Ambience and Jazz Details

The club has its personality, with large chandeliers, dim yellow lights, a wooden staircase, and a distinctive piano in the centre. It is a nearly two-story building with vintage artwork and design that brings back Jazz clubs from the 1990s. Along with the guests, the venue also attracts some of Delhi's finest and upcoming Jazz artists, who play live music on the main stage and make the atmosphere lively. Additionally, The Piano Man organises open mic nights where anybody can take the stage, start to play and perform their heart's content.

Chef’s Table Menu

There are three options on the menu: vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and lobster. You may also choose from the extensive wine selection and some delectable drinks for a truly wonderful dining experience. It not only provides an exotic Eurasian menu but also the opportunity to indulge in grandeur in a chic creative environment. Edamame & Truffle Dimsums, Beetroot Carpaccio, Sushi Tacos, Duck Confit, Lamb Chop, Matcha & Macron, Tom kha, and Wasabi Prawns are a few of the meal choices.

We tried the special menu starting with Sweet Potato & Miso soup, a portion of Edamame & Truffle Dimsums and Veg Suhi Taco (with cream cheese, avocado gel and caviar made from balsamic vinegar!). This trifecta was nothing you could ever imagine together on a plate.

Chef Manoj stated this when discussing the new menu, "The Piano Man enlivens the passion of beautiful music and wonderful cuisine with a specifically crafted menu of aromatic ingredients, emphasising the freshness and a bold taste palette."

With a fulfilling experience, we called it a day and headed home with a sense of accomplishment. The Piano Man is a must-visit club if you need a break for a few musical hours while you are in Delhi or Gurgaon as well.