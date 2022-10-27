Kharna recipe: Here's how to make Gud ki kheer for Chhath Puja 2022
Women observing Chhath fast for the first time should know how to make prasad of Kharna. Kheer with milk and jaggery is made on the day of Kharna.
- Diwali festivities are over but for people in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand, celebrations are yet to be done.
- They have started preparing for the Mahaparv Chhath.
- This year, Chhath festival is starting from 28th October with Nahay Khay.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Diwali festivities are over but for people in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand, celebrations are yet to be done. They have started preparing for the Mahaparv Chhath. This festival of worshiping the sun is associated with the feelings of the people. This year, Chhath festival is starting from 28th October with Nahay Khay.
This great festival is celebrated for 4 days. Kharna has special significance in Chhath Puja as fasting of 36 hours of fasting starts on this day. After Kharna, women consume food and water only after offering Arghya to the sun. Thus, women observing Chhath fast for the first time should know how to make prasad of Kharna. Kheer with milk and jaggery is made on the day of Kharna.
Ingredients of Kheer
Rice – 500 grams
Jaggery – 150 grams
Milk – 2 liters
Kharna prasad recipe
Make sure your gas is clean or new before preparing the recipe. The prasad of Kharna is made on a new stove. First heat the milk to make the offering of Kheer. Now add a glass of water to it. Wash the rice thoroughly with water and add the rice in milk. Mix it well. Let the milk and rice cook well on low flame. After the rice is cooked well, take it off the gas and keep it aside. After cooling, break the jaggery and put it in the kheer and mix it well. Your Kharna Prasad is ready.
Live Tv
More Stories