Khubani, A Regal Experience At Delhi's Top Restaurant; Must Visit For A Luxurious Yet Fun Time

New Delhi: Everyone needs a breather sometimes. And what better than having a good time at one of the best nightclubs in Delhi? Delhi is known for one of the most electrifying nights in the country. Famous for its parties and party lovers, this discussion is centered at a time when the moon is high and so you are. Nightlife in Delhi is not confined to drinks, DJs and dance; it’s probably more than that.

The nation's capital which was always buzzing with partygoers wore a deserted look for quite some time post-pandemic. However, Delhities seems to be trying to get back to their normal and hitting their favourite night spots again. One such place is Khubani, located in Andaz, Aerocity. Serving the finest of dishes, the restaurant blends a touch of culture and ethnicity through its scenic two-floor property.

The place offers food, ambiance, music, luxury, and entertainment all under one roof. The place laden with shimmering chandeliers, doused in a red hue, transports one to a mythical and magical world. Khubani is adorned with beautiful Persian-themed decor with traditional intricate rugs adorning the walls.

The new world's royalty promises one a unique dining experience, catering to the finest of Global Cuisines and Persian culture. At the entrance flows a reservoir of opulence through a magnificent fountain, sculptures and period art pieces bringing walls to life, hand-cut mirrors sparkle- even champagne showers arrive in a stunning palki.

The staff is friendly and attentive, and the service is top-notch. The menu is extensive and features a variety of dishes, from starters to desserts. The food is cooked to perfection and the presentation is exquisite. Khubani is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family.

The food menu is an amalgamation of flavours from all around the world. The menu has been curated by Award-winning chef Sabyasachi Gorai, while their Turkish chef Gokhan adds authenticity to the cuisine. Executive Chef Narendra Singh brings his accolade and world experiences to the menu, which uses cooking techniques such as sous vide, confit, charcoal, and more.

The delectable menu here includes treats such as sushi rolls, baos, dim sums and more, while the Indian offerings have delights such as fish fingers, butter chicken and dal makhani. Its Italian fare is filled with hand-stretched pizzas, while the Turkish menu boasts of treats such as Turkish mezze, Adana Kebab (Traditionally smoked charcoal-cooked hand-minced lamb kebab), Imam bayildi (charcoal roasted smoked Eggplant with Turkish spices) and more.

Khubani not only offers Global cuisines but also entertainment including air acrobatics, belly dance, fire dancing, sufi melodies, pop music, which will force one to shake a leg or two.