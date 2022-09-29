Looking for the best theme-based cafe for your next party, 'The Flying Dutchman' is your perfect choice!

New Delhi: We are a generation who loves to spend time in a cafe or pub with our friends, family or loved ones and enjoy a good meal, with great drinks and pleasant surroundings. What if I tell you, you can get it all under one roof? That's right, you can only at 'The Flying Dutchan' in Noida.

TFD is one place for all, you get mouth-watering dishes, sassiest drinks, amazing beers and an interior everyone is just going to fall in love with.

Who isn't a fan of Captain Jack Sparrow and The Pirates of Caribbean, inspired by 'The Flying Dutchman' this cafe and pub is a place you can easily get addicted to. TFD is the biggest Micro-Brewery in Noida and their fresh beers are one of the best things one has to explore. It is a MUST-visit place with some exotic dishes and the best beer in town.

It is a pirate-theme-based cafe & brewery – A perfect place for that group party with your girl gang or a brunch date with your partner.

Talking about the look and interiors, from far-off, the café resembles a part of a ship emerging out of the wall. This outlet is spread over an area of 12,000 sq. ft. which makes it the most luxurious outlet in town. It is in the shape of a ship with a wall of skulls outside which speaks volumes of the theme in the interiors. The place has an indoor and outdoor sitting arrangement, the terrace bar, and dining is a definite treat if the weather is good.

Where- The Flying Dutchman

At- Noida Sector- 63

Cost for two- Rs. 2,000 approx.