MasterChef Pop Up At The Karma Lakelands A Big Hit

New Delhi: Enchanting evenings unfolded as MasterChefs Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat Singh curated a fine dining experience at Lake 360, NCR’s only lakeside restaurant. Lake 360 is an experiential dining deck, in Karma Lakelands Golf Resort, where delicacies are crafted with care and enjoyed by the lake, whilst you enjoy bird songs, and canopy of stars.

A testament to culinary mastery and innovation, the event was buzzed with excitement as guests mingled with the MasterChefs in an intimate setting, discovering the secrets behind their delectable creations. To deliver a personal touch, the duo sat with the guests, serving gourmet delights at their tables, crafting an unparalleled dining experience. The Karma team of chefs lead by Chef Rajat Chandana also held the fort, adding their own nuances through experience to all the dishes. Many of the herbs and vegetables came from Karma’s own organic farmlands, that further elevated the freshness of all the dishes.

The 5-course menu was full of flavorful dishes that include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like Avocado Papdi Chaat, Creamy Millet Risotto, Pan Grilled Achari Fish and Jaggery Phirni all curated thoughtfully by our master chefs, Gurkirat and Kamaldeep, to tantalize your taste buds. Complimenting wine and mocktails, along with the festive vibe, enhanced the flavours.

The restaurant was lit up with charming lights, fragrant flowers and rippling lake made it a captivating sight that enchanted the senses. The artists played enthralling flute, and soulful music to groove the guests.

“Lake 360 has always been about innovation and creativity and with the talented MasterChefs of India, we were able to deliver an exceptional and unforgettable experience for our guests. Watching the duo on television was one thing but having them amidst us, savouring their handcrafted dishes was a whole different experience. The talented chefs surpassed our expectation, devising a unique menu brimming with flavours that created a lifetime experience. We are set to launch our new menu and this culinary espionage was an experience savoured by all our guests,” said Mr Daman Deep Singh, General Manager of Karma Lakelands.

This two-day culinary journey left an indelible mark on the palates and hearts of everyone present. Attendees departed with a newfound appreciation for the art of gastronomy, carrying with them a treasury of unforgettable moments.