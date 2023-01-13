Monin brings three new fruity flavours for their Indian connoisseurs, add it and make anything better!

New Delhi: Monin, the premium French brand, an innovative flavour solutions creator and trusted partner for hospitality professionals all over the world, has announced the launch of a new product category, Le Crush de MONIN, specially curated for the Indian market. It comes in three amazing flavours: Mango, Strawberry and Pineapple.

Through this new addition of flavours to its portfolio, MONIN promises to bring greater choices for bartenders, baristas, pastry chefs, ice-cream makers, culinarians, and at-home mixologists. Now, they have the chance to ‘Crush it with MONIN’, and embrace the rich and refreshing flavours of every season.

Le Crush de MONIN is a non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free product range curated specifically to cater to the diverse Indian palette. It contains 35% of Real Fruit Content along with real pieces of fruit. So, whether it is a fresh batch of cupcakes, a scrumptious homemade dessert, a drool-worthy topping for ice cream, or a funky cocktail, Le Crush de MONIN crushes can add a fruity punch to any drinks or dessert session. Each crush is specially made with carefully-picked and freshly-stored mangoes, strawberries, and pineapples, and comes with the assurance of authenticity and quality associated with the MONIN name.

MONIN has been serving quality and innovative products for more than a century, and these latest creations promise to enhance and jazz up the personality of any beverage or culinary recipe they are added to. For those who have never experienced the taste of MONIN, Le Crush de MONIN’s three bursting-with-fruitiness flavours will make for the perfect introduction to the brand.

MONIN has always offered endless possibilities, and ease of use, when it comes to preparing that perfect dessert or drink, and with Le Crush de MONIN, you will find that your innovations at the bar and in the kitchen will have no limits.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Germain Araud, Managing Director of MONIN India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It gives me great delight to introduce to the Indian market these first three Le Crush de MONIN flavours, specially curated for India in an effort to be closer to the local palate. I have no doubt that the Mango, Strawberry and Pineapple Crushes will be savoured by our Indian customers, who in my experience are as discerning connoisseurs as anyone else in the world who enjoys great food and drink. I am also pleased to announce that within this new category we are currently developing more flavours, which will be launched from 2023 onwards.”



Speaking of innovation and being closer to the Indian market in its endeavours of being a ‘Glocal’ brand, MONIN also launched a ‘New & Improved’ Vanilla Frappé earlier this year. This was made exclusively for the Indian market keeping in mind the expectations of the local customers. Le Frappe de MONIN Vanilla, a truly ‘Make in India’ product is transforming the preparation of dairy-based beverages like milkshakes, smoothies, cold coffees and frappes. Moreover, the ease and versatility of its use encourage the replacement of vanilla ice cream with frappe powder. MONIN will also soon be introducing Spiced Jamun Syrup, the brand’s first ‘Desi’ flavour for the Indian market.