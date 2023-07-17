Monsoon Magic: Delicious Millet Recipes to Savor On Rainy Season Evenings

Monsoon Recipes: We are overjoyed that the monsoon season has finally arrived and are craving for some sizzling pakoras and a warm cup of chai. However, the monsoon brings many diseases. Virus-related fevers, the flu, the common cold, and cough, for instance, or dengue.

As a result, it's equally crucial to put our health first at this period, building up our immunity to stave off bothersome colds, coughs, and intestinal problems. A strong immune system not only helps prevent many infections, but it can also minimise the effects of diseases.

The monsoon season is here, making it the perfect time to delight your taste buds with some delectable snacks paired with a steaming cup of tea.



Elevate your monsoon culinary experience with our easy-to-make oil-free recipes: Millet Falafel and Millet Samosa, courtesy of Godrej Appliances. In line with the International Year of Millets, 2023, relish the joy of guilt-free snacking while savouring our wholesome monsoon delights.

So, get ready to embrace the enchanting monsoon season in all its glory, savour your favourite snacks without hesitation, and create timeless moments of pure delight during this monsoon season.

Millet Falafel

Ingredients:

- 1 cup Soaked and boiled Jowar

- 1 ½ cups Chickpeas, Drained and Rinsed

- ½ cup Chopped Onion

- Minced Garlic, 2 cloves

- ½ cup Chopped Fresh Parsley

- ½ cup Chopped Fresh Coriander

- 1 tsp Ground Cumin (Jeera)

- ½ tsp Ground Coriander

- Salt as required

- ¼ tsp Black Pepper

- 2 tbsp Oil

· 2 tbsp Gram Flour (Besan)

Method:

- In a mixer jar, grind the cooked millet, chickpeas, onion, garlic, parsley, coriander leaves, cumin (jeera), coriander, salt, and black pepper until the mixture comes together, but still has some texture.

- Add the oil and flour and grind until mixed thoroughly. Scoop the mixture into tablespoon-sized balls and flatten slightly.

- Arrange the falafel on the crusty plate and place it on the high grill mesh rack in the microwave oven.

Step 1: Select Convection mode, set 200°C temperature and bake for 12 minutes.

Step 2: After the beep, remove the crusty plate and turn all falafel balls upside down and again bake the falafel balls for 8 minutes.

Serve the falafel with pita bread, hummus, and your favourite toppings, such as chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

Millet Samosa

Ingredients:

- ½ cup Jowar flour

- 1 cup All-purpose flour

- A pinch of Ajwain

- Salt as required

- ½ cup Water

- Oil as required

For Filling:

- Boiled Potatoes 2 Nos.

- ¼ cup Boiled peas

- ¼ tsp Grated Ginger

- 1 tsp Red Chili Powder

- ½ tsp Coriander Powder

- 1 tsp Cumin Powder

- 2 tsp Kasoori Methi

- ½ tsp Lemon Juice

- 1 tsp Garam Masala

- Some chopped Coriander Leaves

- Salt to taste

Method:

- Mix the Jowar flour, and maida with salt, oil, ghee, and ajwain, and combine to form a crumbly mixture.

- Now slowly add enough water to make a pliable dough, not too soft.

- Divide the dough and shape it into balls.

- Now prepare the filling for the samosa by mixing all the ingredients for the filling. Divide the dough into 4 equal parts and make it into balls.

- Roll each ball into 6-inch diameter circles and cut each circle in half.

- Spread the paste lightly all along the edge of one semicircle.

- Spread potato filling in the centre leaving the edges to fold into triangle shape pockets, or the desired shape seal the edges with a little water.

- Continue filling the rest of the Samosas.

Step 1: Keep the 4 samosas on the crusty plate and brush all sides with oil. Put the crusty plate on the grill high rack in the microwave oven and select Convection mode, set 200°C temperature and bake samosas for 10 minutes.

Step 2: When it beeps, turn the samosas upside down and again bake for 10 minutes.

- Serve with Ketchup or chutney

Preparation Time: 15 Minutes

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Servings: 4 Samosas

These quick and simple dish will provide you the energy you need to maintain a robust immune system, making it ideal for a nice breakfast or a light dinner because good health begins at home, in the kitchen.