Navratri 2022: Make Sabudana khichdi at home with these easy 10 steps
Here is the recipe of Sabudana Khichdi for you so that you can also enjoy this yummiest dish at your home this Navratri.
A day ahead of Navratri, it becomes mandatory to talk about Sabudana khichdi which is one of the most popular fasting dishes. Made using sabudana pearls, boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts and a few spices, it tastes amazing. It is not only delicious but easy and a good recipe that anyone can have during fasting days. Here is my recipe for you so that you can also enjoy this yummiest dish at your home this Navratri.
How to make Sabudana Khichdi
- Take a wide bowl and pour 1 cup of Sabudana. Mind you, it is necessary to use a wide bowl.
- Add 2-3 cups of water and rub them using your fingers. Afterwards, drain the water. Repeat the step atleast twice or thrice.
- Soak the sabudana in water. Do not use lot of water. Soaking time depends on the type of Sabudana. While some need 4 hours, others will need you to let them soak overnight.
- Check whenever they are properly soaked and have doubled in size. To check, smash them with your finger or bite them to know if they are soft or not.
- Drain the water completely.
- Now, take 4 tablespoons of peanuts until they turn crunchy and aromatic. Take them out in a plate and keep it aside. If you want to use crushed peanuts, you can simply blend them to a coarse powder using a grinder.
- In the same pan, add 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add cumin seeds and when they start spluttering, add curry leaves, chopped ginger and chopped green chilies. Saute for 1 minutes.
- Now, add boiled potatoes and salt to it. Saute for another 2 minutes.
- Now, add sabudana to it. Add half teaspoon Sendha Namak, sugar (optional) and coconut (optional).
- On a high flame, saute for 2-3 minutes. Notice that sabudana turns transparent. Remove the pan from the heat and add coriander leaves and lemon juice. Also, add the peanuts you roasted in the beginning.
