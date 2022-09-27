Navratri 2022 recipes: Make Almond Goji Berry Boondi Laddoo and Rose Kheer at home

New Delhi: As the auspicious and most-awaited festival of Navratri is here, desi households are loaded with vrat-specific food and plenty of sweets, right? But worry not about your adding calories, as we are here to solve your problem. Check out these delicious recipes curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra which are ideal for festivities.

ALMOND AND GOJI BERRY BOONDI LADDOO RECIPE

Serves: 4 people (2 Boondi laddoo each)

Ingredients Quantity

For ladoo batter

Besan 1 ½ cup

Water 1 cup

Cardamom powder ½ tsp

Roasted Almond slivers ¼ cup

Goji berry 3 tbsp

Ghee ¾ tbsp.

Sunflower oil for deep frying

For the Sugar Syrup

Sugar 1 ½ cup

Water ¾ cup

Saffron strands a pinch

METHOD:

● Take sugar, saffron strands and water in a pan, and put it over low flame. Cook the syrup till a single

string consistency is achieved. Keep the sugar syrup hot.

● Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan.

● Mix besan, and cardamom powder together and add water to it to form a batter.

● To check the consistency of the boondi batter drop a few droplets of the better in hot oil, if it

becomes flat, the batter is thin and if it has peaks, the batter is thick.

● To make the batter thick add some more besan and to make the batter thin add some water.

● To make boondis, hold a perforated ladle over hot oil, using a spoon spread the boondi batter over

the perforated spoon; make sure that the perforated spoon and the pandon’t have much height

between them or else the boondis will not be round.

● Do not over-fry the boondis and do not crisp them.

● Remove them from oil once the oil stops to sizzle and put it in the sugar syrup. Strain the boondis

from the syrup.

● Mix the boondis with almond slivers and goji berries and add around a tbsp of ghee for the binding.

● Make golf-sized roundels and shape them. Use ghee so the mixture does not stick on hands.

ALMOND ROSE KHEER RECIPE

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients Quantity

● Full-fat milk 2ltr

● Gobindo bhog rice 120 gm

(or any other rice available)

● Grain sugar 40 gm

● Rose water 3-4 drops

● Dried rose petals 10 gm

● Almonds 100 gm

● Almond Slivers 25 gms

METHOD

● Soak the rice in water for about 20 mins.

● Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till the milk is reduced to

half the original volume.

● Add the soaked rice, after draining the water and cook on low heat till rice is cooked well and

the mix thickens.

● Add chopped almonds and cook for further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and

creamy, add sugar.

● Set aside to cool. Once cool add rose water and mix. Refrigerate till serving

● Roast some almond slivers in an oven for 180 deg for 5 mins, until golden brown. Garnish with slivers and dried rose petals before serving.

Make these yummy Navratri recipes at home and enjoy the festival with your friends and family.

Happy Navratri and Durga Puja to all!