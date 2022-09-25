Plans with friends are heavy on pockets? Wing Ding Noida is the perfect joint with delicious food and classy ambiance!

NewsFood feature
New Delhi: Lunch plans with friends are totally different from the other ones as there is no filter or limit! It's always a big question that where to go where we could all unapologetically just be ourselves and no one's gonna judge us. Well, well, well, I have an answer for you! 'Wing Ding' In Noida's Garden Galleria Mall is the perfect place for any friend group no matter how calm or wild.

This place has a vibe that will make you feel at home in a sassy environment. The staff is super helpful and under Sanjeev Adlakha, the place looks absolutely amazing. The place is all about the colour, the jazz, the vibe, the sass!

 

The place serves amazing appetizers and has a super affordable menu. It surely gives you ease to eat as much as you want without worrying about the bill as it ain't gonna hurt your pocket much.

Starting from the cocktails, mocktails and drinks- Wing Ding has it all. You name it, they have it! For the menu, everything written there is absolute bliss and a MUST try as it all tastes amazing.

 

The interior and sitting at the place are very comfortable for every kind of group and even weather. They have an indoor sitting plus an outdoor one with a great view of Noida.

 

The proper comfort we all look for in a place when hanging out for lunches and dinners, this place has it!

The plus point is the amazing offers, LIVE music and DJ nights. The ambiance in this place is so addictive that the one-time visit is never gonna be enough!

One must try this place with cousins, friends and colleagues; it's worth it!

Where- Wing Ding Pub and Cafe

At- Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida Sector 38

Cost for two- Rs. 1,500 approx.

