QSR Startup Ajay’s Opens First COCO Outlet In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Ajay’s, a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain in India, has opened its first flagship Company-Owned Company Operated (COCO) outlet ‘Cafe Ajay’s’ in Ahmedabad. Cafe Ajay’s is all set to captivate the taste buds of food-loving Amdavadis with an extensive array of super delicious but affordable meal options. The electrifying new menu promises a delightful adventure from breakfast to dinner that will leave patrons craving for more.

“We are delighted to open our 1st Flagship COCO outlet in Ahmedabad, In addition to our currently operational 12 franchise outlets in the city. We are confident that with Cafe Ajay’s, we will redefine the QSR landscape in Ahmedabad,” said the Solanki brothers Jai and Ajay, Founder Directors - Ajay’s Good Food Pvt. Ltd.

Located opposite gate no 5 of GLS College, Cafe Ajay’s boasts a spacious and airy ambience designed to provide a comfortable dining experience. Since launching its first outlet in Navsari on August 17, 2014, Ajay’s has grown to 150 outlets in 43 cities so far.