Rejuvenate Yourself At Eco Glamp Kanatal, The Best Luxury Camp Experience Ever

Eco Glamp Review: If you are someone who wants to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the hills this summer season, perhaps skipping the popular tourist spots would be a good idea. Amidst the thick forests of Kaudia in Uttarakhand’s Kanatal, lies Eco Glamp, an eco-friendly and sustainable glamping retreat for a serene getaway as close to nature as possible without having to give up on comfort. It is around two hours from Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport and five hours from the railway station.

Surrounded by rhododendron, pine, and deodar trees, Eco Glamp offers stunning sunrise views over the Saklana Range. Each dome and tent is built on terraced slopes–the reception area and restaurant are on the lowest slope, the suite is on the highest.

Sanjay Sharma, CEO and Founder, Organic Hideaways Pvt Ltd which operates Eco Glamp says he has plans to expand the property. “We will be increasing the overall domes to 17 and have already identified more locations to build these sustainable resorts. We plan to make similar retreats across the country and are seeking more partners to develop the concept further,” he says.

Accommodation

There are nine luxury units including a Himalayan Safari Tent and a geodesic dome suite. The Himalayan tents are bigger, rectangular in shape, and meant for families or a group of more than two people. Not to miss is the sunrise view from the geodesic dome. It is calm, serene, and a treat for the eyes. While the dome-shaped rooms can accommodate two people, perfect for couples and honeymooners. Sipping tea by the swing chair and watching the sunrise in the chilly and dewy outdoors is the cherry on top. All units in the luxury tent are fitted with a kettle. At the luxury tent, every unit is equipped with bed linen and towels.

Food

The resort has a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At the restaurant one can get a taste of local culture with traditional Himachali cuisine, cooked with fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

Activities

Get away from the monotony of everyday life and enjoy a luxurious and eco-friendly glamping experience with Eco Glamping in Kanatal. Engage in a variety of outdoor activities like tent pitching, golf putting, dart throwing, archery and many more. Unwind and relax with a wide selection of books in the campsite's library, from inspirational reads to fun and light-hearted titles. While, the Kaudia forest area behind the property is ideal for short treks, picnics, and forest bathing.