Republic Day 2024: Chef’s Special Tricolour Recipes You Must-Try At Home

As Republic Day approaches, culinary enthusiasts are gearing up to celebrate the spirit of unity with vibrant tricolour recipes. From saffron-hued starters to white-themed main courses and green-tinted desserts, these dishes pay homage to the Indian flag.

Embracing the significance of each color – saffron representing courage and sacrifice, white symbolizing truth and peace, and green embodying faith and valor – these tricolour recipes add a patriotic touch to the dining table.

Chef Mani Mohan Pathak, Executive Chef, Pilibhit House, Haridwar, IHCL, SeleQtions shares easy tricolour recipes which you must try at home this Republic day.

Himalayan Red Rice Congee

(Himalayan Red Rice Congee with winter veggies)

Serving ---4 Portions

Ingredients

· Himalayan Red Rice-200 Grams

· Winter Carrot-200 Grams

· Spinach-500 Grams

· Spring onion- 100 Grams

· Garlic- 40 Grams

· Fried Onion- 20 Grams

· Olive oil- 80 ml

· Salt- to taste

· Pepper-10 grams

· Jeera powder-10 Grams

· Wash and soak Red Rice, Pressure cook it till rice become very soft and has porridge consistency

· Wash and Blanch the carrot & Spinach separately

· The, chop the carrot & spinach and saute it in olive oil and season it with salt and pepper

· Heat Olive oil, Sauté slice onion & garlic clove till golden brown

· Now portion out the red rice on a serving bowl,

· Spoon out and arrange saute carrot and spinach on red rice porridge to give the tiranga look.

· Spoon out a few sauteed garlic cloves in the center and serve hot.

2) Tri-Flavour Fruity Frappe

Serving---4 portions

Ingredients

· Kiwi syrup- 60 ml

· Mango Syrup- 60 ml

· Milk- 100 ml

· Ice- 500 Grams

· Sugar- 20 grams

· Saffron- few strings for Garnish

· Almond Flakes- 10 Grams for garnish

Method

· Churn ice cubes in a blender with 50 ml of milk and a few spoon of sugar till foamy consistency.

· Divide the ice foam into three parts and flavor individually with kiwi & mango or to your choice let one be the plain one.

· Now take martini glass and scoop out the flavor ice foam with a few drop of syrups respectively to give tri -color look