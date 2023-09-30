Are you ready to embark on a culinary magic carpet ride to the heart of the Arabian Peninsula? The ambience transported me to the heart of Arabia, with ornate lanterns casting intricate patterns on the walls and the fragrance of exotic spices filling the air. Sultan at Radisson Blu Kaushambi beckons with its enticing Arabian Nights-themed dining experience. I recently had the pleasure of sampling their exquisite offerings, and here's the scoop!

Picture this: creamy hummus, crispy falafel, and smoky baba ganoush - a trifecta of flavours and textures that set the tone for an enchanting evening. The warm, pillowy pita bread was the perfect canvas for this Epicurean masterpiece. The mezze platter is a Middle Eastern marvel you cannot miss.

Complementing the rich, spicy flavours of the dishes are the carefully crafted mocktails. Refreshing and thoughtfully presented, these mocktails are a perfect way to cool your palate and add to the overall dining experience.

The Baklava was nothing short of divine. Layers of filo pastry, nuts, and honey come together in a sweet symphony of flavours and textures. Each bite is a journey through sweetness, and you won't be able to resist.

It's a gastronomic experience that can elevate even vegetarians to a whole new level.

The service was impeccable, with the staff knowledgeable and attentive, providing insights into the dishes and ensuring a delightful dining experience. The staff is knowledgeable and attentive, ensuring your dining experience is nothing short of magical.

The ambience and seating at Sultan, Radisson Blu Kaushambi, exude a regal and majestic vibe suitable for all seasons. The establishment offers a scenic view from the windows, providing a delightful perspective of the nearby surroundings.

Whether you're an adventurous foodie or simply seeking a taste of the exotic, Sultan promises a night to remember.

The plus point is the amazing buffets, family dinners with the ambiance in this place is so addictive that the one-time visit is never gonna be enough!

Radisson Blu Kaushambi truly offers a magical journey through Arabian flavours and a dining experience fit for a Sultan.

Where- Sultan, Radisson Blu Towers Kaushambi

At- Radisson Blu Kaushambi

Cost for two- ₹3,500 (approx.)