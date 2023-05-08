Shamsudheen Nellara, Man Who Offers Comfort Food To NRIs

Shamsudheen Nellara successful entrepreneur who has built a business empire across 20 countries, offering a variety of food products.

His brand, Nellara Foods, began as a catering business aimed at providing comfort to the NRIs of the Middle East but has now grown to stand tall in the retail sectors of various countries.

Nellara is now preparing to release a unique product - Forest Honey, which is extracted from the dense forests of Idukki and Wayanad in Kerala, India. Unlike commercially produced honey, this honey is unadulterated and free from preservatives and added sugar. Shamsudheen's team, which includes a trusted task force of tribal experts from Wayanad and Idukki, extracts honey from wild bees, making it a complex and long-drawn apiculture process.

Shamsudheen believes that organic and unadulterated Forest Honey is a game-changer in a market where such products are hard to find. Honey has various health benefits and is an integral part of Ayurveda. In addition, it contributes to the growth of bee populations and provides employment opportunities for the indigenous communities of Wayanad and Idukki.

Apart from his food product empire, Shamsudheen is also the managing director of the successful clothing brand Address Men’s Apparels, which has over sixty outlets in twelve countries worldwide. He is working on expanding this brand to a sub-brand for young boys called ‘Junior Address.’ Shamsudheen is dedicated to building sustainable and affordable clothing options, contributing to the development of innovative business ideas.