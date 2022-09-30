Still wondering where to go for the BEST Dandiya Night in Delhi? Read on

New Delhi: The festive season is everyone's favourite and it's finally here! Navratras are loved for many reasons, Dandiya nights being one of them! Delhi has many locations organising Dandiya nights, but we have the most pocket-friendly deal with Dhol, DJ, food and more; read on.

Pacific Mall NSP, in association with Actisoul Events, will kick off what is known as one of the most popular dances in India, named 'Pacific Dandiya Nights' from 30th September and will go on till 1st October.

The Pacific Dandiya Nights' first day will see the most-famous fusion rock band stemming from Uttarakhand, Swarrveda Band, performing live for the audience.

The second day will be equally convivial and musical, with crowds dancing and chanting to the peppy beats of popular DJ Gouri. She will also be performing live for the audience. Raja Dholis will be present on both 30th September and 1st October.

The dress code for Pacific Dandiya Night is ethnic wear and will begin in the evening from 6 pm onwards. The best-dressed couple can win exciting prizes and vouchers. Nonstop foot-tapping music, DJ, Garba, mouth-watering food snacks, and dance will be some of the offerings of Dandiya Nights.

It will be a ticketed event. You can book your tickets from Book My Show, Paytm Insider, and Townscript. Dandiya sticks will also be provided by the management team.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “Dandiya Nights are an important part of our culture. Pacific Mall NSP is all set to make your Dussehra festival dazzle with loads of entertainment, fun, and food with Dandiya Nights. The response we have been getting is overwhelming. We have an amazing performance line-up with some of the best musical artists this country has produced, and we hope to entertain the audience with the latest fun bonanza, Dandiya Nights.”