Suffering from a migraine? Try these food items for instant relief

New Delhi: Migraine is not a normal headache. It is a genetically influenced complex neurological disorder that leads an individual to witness episodes of moderate-to-severe headaches. A person suffering from migraine pain experiences nausea and increased sensitivity to light and sound. Moreover, the affected person also witnesses vomiting sensations. Simply put, the ones affected by migraine pain have to bear with intense headache and become sensitive to light and sound. While it could be caused due to severe stress, hereditary genes also have a huge impact and can be the prominent reason for migraine. However, one can get relief or at least lessen his/her pain at home only by consuming food that is available in his/her kitchen.

Here are some migraine healers from your kitchen which are recommended by experts to reduce the pain:

Soaked Raisins



After starting your day with the herbal tea, you should have 10-15 min overnight soaked raisins. It works wonders when it comes to relieving migraine headaches. If consumed consistently for 12 weeks, the excess pitta in the body and aggravated Vata can be removed. It not only soothes the pain but also treats other symptoms linked with migraine like acidity, nausea, irritation, one-sided headache, intolerance to heat, etc.



Cumin-Cardamom Tea



Once you are done with your morning routine, you should have cumin-cardamom tea one-hour post lunch. This drink can also be consumed after dinner or whenever migraine symptoms are major.



To make a cup of this tea, take half a glass of water. You will need to add1 tsp cumin seeds along with 1 cardamom to it. Boil it for 3 mins and get ready to sip on cumin-cardamom tea.

Cow Ghee

The benefits of Cow Ghee are endless. If you need to balance excess pitta in body and mind, there exists nothing better than cow ghee. Ghee can be consumed from morning to midnight, that is, at any time of the day. Be it in meals with roti or rice or maybe, there are various ways in which one can have ghee at any time of the day. You can also have ghee as Nasya. For this, you will need to instill 2 drops in your nostrils. Moreover, ghee can also be consumed with medicines like brahmi, shankhpushpi, yastimadhu, etc (herbs).

So, why take medicines? Whenever you feel like having a headache, take a walk to your kitchen.