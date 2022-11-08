The Riverview Retreat, an idyllic setting with gorgeous view!

New Delhi: The Riverview Retreat, comfortably nestled in a shady sylvan, right in the arms of Jim Corbett National Park is tangible evidence of privacy and luxury with a jaw-dropping view. Riverview Retreat spread across 8 acres of land on the banks of the River Kosi promises a luxurious pahadi (mountain) vacation. The view of Kumaoni hills from the riverside restaurant The Kosi Deck makes one forget all the city hassles.

Riverview Retreat located in Ramnagar, Corbett is on the riverwalk, within a 15-minute drive of Gariji Temple and Corbett National Park. Within minutes of reaching, we were mesmerized by the beauty of the place. Our six-hour long drive from Noida felt worth it with the traditional welcome by the hotel management. The resort is cocooned by the beauty of nature and is an incomparable haven for nature lovers like us. The place is a perfect goal for recreation, and experience and offers one to break free from their monotonous routine life. The rooms were designed to offer luxury, with intricately crafted private lawns, balconies, dining spaces and jaw-droppingly gorgeous views of the surroundings being the standout features.

Location:

Jim Corbett known for its wildlife and national park has many hidden treats to offer. Among them is the Riverview Retreat resort located in a quaint place called Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. It took us 10 minutes to reach the location from the main town. With river Kosi flowing parallel to the resort, the area comes under Garijya village in Dhikuli block. The resort is set on 8 acres surrounded by woodlands. It's 4km from the Garjiya Devi Temple.

The main attractions:

The place's understated luxury is reflected through accents of Indian architecture as stone floors, sloped roofs, traditional block wood furniture and throw rugs offer a memorable abode. Riverview retreat is one of the original properties at Jim Corbett National Park boasts the largest riverfront lawns at the banks of the River Kosi, offering a great place to relax. For people looking for recreation and leisure the resort host great activities that one can indulge in to make sure that they have a memorable stay. I found the perfect place to relax, rejuvenate and unwind at the resort's spa. While I also found the riverside restaurant The Kosi Deck a perfect place to enjoy a drink in the evening watching the unhindered view of the Kumaoni hills.

Restaurants and Food:

The Gurney House srves a wide variety of global cuisine and savor regional specialties from the Kumaon region. For those with a sweet tooth, the In-House patisserie churns out the best delicacies. I liked the Indian thali which offered the authentic goodness and riches of all the Indian flavors. While the Kumaoni Thali offered the rich flavor of the Kumaon spices.

Accommodation:

The Riverview is a charming retreat that is big on style. A resort full of fresh innovative design ideas that are simple, yet truly stylish, which give you the freedom to relax and leave the world behind at the front door. The resort offers an intimate ambiance with private sit-outs perfectly designed keeping into consideration the frequent rains. The resort offers comfortable accommodation in well-appointed rooms, suites and beautifully designed colonial-style villas. I particularly liked the comfort solace and serenity in the gardens and private sit-outs attached with rooms.

Overall:

The Retreat offers you the best of forest, wildlife, river and the majestic Kumaon hills. The flora and fauna of the place will make your dream of a perfect holiday come true. Well-behaved, simple and helpful staff makes the place even more ideal.