DIWALI RECIPES 2022

This Diwali, try this YUMMY Pumpkin Ravioli, recipe inside

Try out this amazing YUMMY Pumpkin Ravioli curated by Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Diwali is around the corner and the preparations are on a full swing.
  • The festival is celebrated to mark the homecoming of Lord Rama along with his brother and wife Laxman and Sita after 14 years of exile.
  • People light up Diyas and candles to celebrate the festival and sweets are offered to God and Goddess.

Diwali 2022: Diwali is around the corner and the preparations are on a full swing. The festival is celebrated to mark the homecoming of Lord Rama along with his brother and wife Laxman and Sita after 14 years of exile. People light up diyas and candles to celebrate the festival and sweets are offered to God and Goddess.

The festival is one of the most important occasions for Hindus as the family, friends and loved ones unite to celebrate it. as we all know, none of the celebration is complete without unique food recipes. Thus, we have brought you a yummy recipe of Pumpkin Ravioli. The famous Italian dish is given a twist by combining it cheese is replaced with juicy pumpkin, turns into an interesting pick for the fall season. Seasoned with the goodness of sage, rosemary, and parsley leaves, these mouthwatering ravioli in a pumpkin puree base is a must try.

Here's the delicious recipe curated by Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey who is a partner chef at The Piano Man.


Ingredients

Pasta Dough                     1 lb

Italian Parsley whole        1 bunch

Butternut Squash              1lb

Pumpkin Puree                ½ cup

Olive oil                           6fl oz

Rosemary fresh               Few Sprigs

Sage fresh                        Few leaves

Shallots                           1 cup

Garlic                              2 oz

Gorgonzola Cheese         4 oz

Parmesan Cheese            3 oz

Sugar                               1 T spoon

Salt & Freshly 

Crushed Pepper                  to Taste

Italian parsley (Chopped)   ½ cup
                               

Thai Red curry                    100 gm

Coconut Milk                      100 ml

Coconut Cream                   50 ml

Basil                                    5 gm

Method:

  1. Peel Core & dice the butternut squash, rub with olive oil, chopped sage, pumpkin puree & rosemary, season with salt, pepper & sugar.
  2. Roast well & chop.
  3. Sauté shallots & garlic, add the roasted butternut, cook well.
  4. Season & finish with chopped parsley.
  5. Bake the gorgonzola separately, cool & mix in the mixture along with the grated Parmesan.
  6. Roll the pasta dough with whole parsley leaves. Ensure that there is one Parsley leaf embedded in each Ravioli and it should be clearly visible. Use Cutter no. 5 for making of Ravioli’s.
  7. Cut into rounds with a cookie cutter.
  8. Spoon out 1.5 oz of the stuffing, & prepare the ravioli.
  9. Cook the thai curry as per traditional thai curry method and add the raviolis in the sauce, serve hot.

