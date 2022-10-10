This Diwali, try this YUMMY Pumpkin Ravioli, recipe inside

Diwali 2022: Diwali is around the corner and the preparations are on a full swing. The festival is celebrated to mark the homecoming of Lord Rama along with his brother and wife Laxman and Sita after 14 years of exile. People light up diyas and candles to celebrate the festival and sweets are offered to God and Goddess.

The festival is one of the most important occasions for Hindus as the family, friends and loved ones unite to celebrate it. as we all know, none of the celebration is complete without unique food recipes. Thus, we have brought you a yummy recipe of Pumpkin Ravioli. The famous Italian dish is given a twist by combining it cheese is replaced with juicy pumpkin, turns into an interesting pick for the fall season. Seasoned with the goodness of sage, rosemary, and parsley leaves, these mouthwatering ravioli in a pumpkin puree base is a must try.

Here's the delicious recipe curated by Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey who is a partner chef at The Piano Man.



Ingredients

Pasta Dough 1 lb

Italian Parsley whole 1 bunch

Butternut Squash 1lb

Pumpkin Puree ½ cup

Olive oil 6fl oz

Rosemary fresh Few Sprigs

Sage fresh Few leaves

Shallots 1 cup

Garlic 2 oz

Gorgonzola Cheese 4 oz

Parmesan Cheese 3 oz

Sugar 1 T spoon

Salt & Freshly

Crushed Pepper to Taste

Italian parsley (Chopped) ½ cup



Thai Red curry 100 gm

Coconut Milk 100 ml

Coconut Cream 50 ml

Basil 5 gm

Method: