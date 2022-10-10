This Diwali, try this YUMMY Pumpkin Ravioli, recipe inside
Try out this amazing YUMMY Pumpkin Ravioli curated by Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey.
- Diwali is around the corner and the preparations are on a full swing.
- The festival is celebrated to mark the homecoming of Lord Rama along with his brother and wife Laxman and Sita after 14 years of exile.
- People light up Diyas and candles to celebrate the festival and sweets are offered to God and Goddess.
Trending Photos
Diwali 2022: Diwali is around the corner and the preparations are on a full swing. The festival is celebrated to mark the homecoming of Lord Rama along with his brother and wife Laxman and Sita after 14 years of exile. People light up diyas and candles to celebrate the festival and sweets are offered to God and Goddess.
The festival is one of the most important occasions for Hindus as the family, friends and loved ones unite to celebrate it. as we all know, none of the celebration is complete without unique food recipes. Thus, we have brought you a yummy recipe of Pumpkin Ravioli. The famous Italian dish is given a twist by combining it cheese is replaced with juicy pumpkin, turns into an interesting pick for the fall season. Seasoned with the goodness of sage, rosemary, and parsley leaves, these mouthwatering ravioli in a pumpkin puree base is a must try.
Here's the delicious recipe curated by Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey who is a partner chef at The Piano Man.
Ingredients
Pasta Dough 1 lb
Italian Parsley whole 1 bunch
Butternut Squash 1lb
Pumpkin Puree ½ cup
Olive oil 6fl oz
Rosemary fresh Few Sprigs
Sage fresh Few leaves
Shallots 1 cup
Garlic 2 oz
Gorgonzola Cheese 4 oz
Parmesan Cheese 3 oz
Sugar 1 T spoon
Salt & Freshly
Crushed Pepper to Taste
Italian parsley (Chopped) ½ cup
Thai Red curry 100 gm
Coconut Milk 100 ml
Coconut Cream 50 ml
Basil 5 gm
Method:
- Peel Core & dice the butternut squash, rub with olive oil, chopped sage, pumpkin puree & rosemary, season with salt, pepper & sugar.
- Roast well & chop.
- Sauté shallots & garlic, add the roasted butternut, cook well.
- Season & finish with chopped parsley.
- Bake the gorgonzola separately, cool & mix in the mixture along with the grated Parmesan.
- Roll the pasta dough with whole parsley leaves. Ensure that there is one Parsley leaf embedded in each Ravioli and it should be clearly visible. Use Cutter no. 5 for making of Ravioli’s.
- Cut into rounds with a cookie cutter.
- Spoon out 1.5 oz of the stuffing, & prepare the ravioli.
- Cook the thai curry as per traditional thai curry method and add the raviolis in the sauce, serve hot.
Live Tv
More Stories