This Valentine's Day, Indulge Your Loved One in a Romantic Dinner, Deets Inside

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to revel in a romantic rendezvous and shower your partner with love and affection. As romance fills the air, Hyatt Regency Delhi gears up to make this Valentine’s Day the perfect start to your week. Sweep your partner away as you experience a romantic getaway replete with gastronomical delights, intimate settings and a host of luxurious offerings that include a dedicated butler for a truly unforgettable experience.

Couples can choose to either dine at any of the hotel’s restaurants — La Piazza, TK’S Oriental Grill, Café, The China Kitchen, Syrah or Aangan Reloaded — or book an overnight stay with their exclusive staycation offer.

The Valentine’s Day special stay package is priced at INR 99999 plus taxes for two people in a luxurious suite. Couples who check in on February 14 will be welcomed with a bottle of sparkling wine and have a dedicated butler for the duration of their stay. The package includes a dinner in a cabana overlooking the pool, breakfast at Cafe the next morning, lunch at Syrah and a late check out on 15 February.

Culinary celebrations for Valentine’s Day:

A gastronomical affair at La Piazza

Indulge in a romantic dining experience at La Piazza with its picturesque setting and a delightful brunch concept for dinner. Savour Italian trattoria style authentic Italian Cuisine and choose from a selection of non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, cocktails, and prosecco. With its warm and inviting atmosphere, La Piazza is the perfect destination for any special celebration.

Romantic Escape at TK’s Oriental Grill

Treat your taste buds to exotic flavours with the specially curated set menu for dinner. Choose from a range of non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, cocktails and prosecco, and celebrate your love in a unique and memorable way.

Lavish buffet at Café

Café is a 24-hour restaurant offering a scenic view of the lush green gardens of the hotel. Enjoy a lavish buffet spread for dinner at Café. With a range of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, cocktails and prosecco, this is the ideal venue for a romantic meal with your loved one. Savour the flavours, delight in the ambience, and create lasting memories with your special someone.

Intimate dining at The China Kitchen

Experience the richness of traditional Chinese cuisine with The China Kitchen’s curated set menu for dinner. With a range of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, cocktails and prosecco, this is the perfect destination for a Valentine’s Day celebration.

A Mediterranean affair at Syrah

Savour a romantic dining experience at Syrah and choose from a range of non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, cocktails, and prosecco. With its charming ambience, Syrah is the perfect venue for a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration.

Dine under the stars at Aangan Reloaded

Celebrate your love with a romantic a la carte dining experience at Aangan Reloaded. Savor the flavors and revel in romance while you dine under the stars.