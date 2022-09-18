Tired of menstrual pains? Here are 5 things you MUST try for instant relief

New Delhi: The discussion around menstruation has always been taboo in our society. A woman, during her life, menstruates for 7 years on average. This is enough to vindicate that it has a huge impact on women’s physical as well as mental health. The cramps not only have a huge impact on an individual’s day-to-day life but also their ability to perform well.

Simply put, menstrual pain affects the productivity of women at work, be it professional or household. During the menstrual cycle, the women have to experience weight gain, bloating, breast fullness, mood swings, headache, depression, and cramp-like pain in the lower abdomen, back and thighs. Mind you, these symptoms vary from body to body. while, for some, they can be mild but for others, they can be moderate or severe individuals, females have advised treatment depending on their severity.

However, health and fitness experts suggest that the solution could be in your kitchen. Since food is deeply linked to our physical and mental wellbeing, here are some of the foods and ingredients that can help a woman to reduce the pain giving her a huge relief.

Dark chocolate - Do you know dark chocolate is also considered a superfood. Trust me, there are so many reasons to support the claim. With 85% cocoa rich in magnesium and fibre, dark chocolate plays an essential role in reducing period cramps and elevating mood.

Green leafy vegetables - These include broccoli, spinach cabbage, cauliflower and kale. Since they are rich in calcium and magnesium, they play a huge role in relieving period pain.

Ginger Tea - Ginger has numerous health benefits. If you are experiencing nausea and bloating. Try Ginger tea. It may help you feel better.

Yogurt - Yogurt nourishes the body as it is rich in probiotics. Moreover, it protects your vagina and prevents infections that you may be prone to during the time of menstrual cycles.

Lentils - A great source of protein and iron, especially for those who do not consume non-vegetarian food, lentils are good for those experiencing menstrual pain. By consuming lentils, you can also avoid the cravings for unhealthy snacks.