Ti's The Season: 6 Last-Minute Gifts For Your Friends And Family This Holiday Season

If you find yourself in a last-minute gifting frenzy, worry not! Here's a guide for you to buy thoughtful and delightful presents that will bring joy to your loved ones.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 01:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the rush of last-minute shopping, these carefully selected gifts bring a touch of elegance, joy, and warmth to your celebrations. Embrace the spirit of giving, and let your loved ones unwrap the magic of these thoughtful presents this Christmas.

Luxurious Chocolate Gift Pack

This festive season, elevate your gifting experience with Ferrero Collection. Indulge in the exquisite flavors of Rocher's hazelnut and chocolate, Raffaello's coconut cream, and Rondnoir's dark chocolate elegance. Each creation is a journey through taste and texture, wrapped in festive splendor, embodying the spirit of the season. 

Bodycare/Skincare Hamper

Enjoy a foamy, fresh, and fun bath while skin-conditioners work their magic, leaving your skin soft, moisturized, and glowing. Wash away the day's troubles with ITC Fiama Gel Bars. Uplift your mood and make every bath a highlight of your day.

Winter Skincare

Experience long-lasting soft, supple skin with Dermafique Aqua Cloud Hydrating Crème. Infused with seaweed extract from the sea of Bretagne in France, it nourishes, fortifies the skin's barrier, and prevents water loss. Enriched with shea butter, olive oil, and Vitamin E, it leaves the skin velvety soft.

Perfumes

Engage Yang, a blend of fruity and floral notes, opens with blackcurrant, mandarin, and apple, leading to a romantic depth of jasmine, rose, and orange flowers. Engage Femme, a premium perfume with fresh citrus notes and an aromatic floral base, celebrates femininity with warm amber and woods in the finish.

Cosmetic Products Organiser

This all-in-one organiser features deep and shallow compartments for makeup essentials and a large drawer for accessories. This thinKitchen Joseph Joseph Viva Cosmetic Organiser for a clutter-free beauty routine. The unit includes a removable 2-in-1 mirror for hands-free use, ensuring elegance and convenience in one.

Prebridal Skincare

A true treasure trove of love and warmth, this set forges a connection to cherished wedding moments, making it a unique and thoughtful gift for the season. The Vivah Indulgence Set, inspired by the essence of Indian weddings, is a 5-in-1 gift set that invites you on a sensory journey through Marigold & Turmeric. 

