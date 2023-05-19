Top 5 Cloud Kitchens Delivering Scrumptious Food One Must Try

New Delhi: During the pandemic, Cloud Kitchens grew in popularity. When your inner chef craved for a break, cloud kitchens saved the day. Amidst covid cases rising again, the enjoyment of eating restaurant-style meals while lounging in your jammies has persisted and will continue to do so.

These kitchens make the most of a small area to deliver tasty meals to your door, bridging the gap between delicious food and the comfort of your home serving everything from delectable pizzas and burgers to healthy eats like salads and wraps. They're also wonderful for providing catering for a gathering in your house, and you can always count on delectable food to arrive at your door. So, if you place orders from Cloud Kitchens frequently, we have some recommendations for you!

Plantscape Vegan Kitchen

Plantscape, is a cloud kitchen that focuses on providing delicious and wholesome plant-based food options. The brand aims to cater to the growing demand for healthy and ethical eating choices, without compromising on taste. They offer a wide range of plant-based dishes that are made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, and prepared with care and attention to detail.

Address - Sector 4, Noida

Crusty Culture- Artisan Pizzas

Crusty’s pizzas are a work of art, prepared with utmost love and hygiene. And now wanting to spread its wings across Delhi NCR, Crusty Culture has recently launched its newest kitchen in Noida that is serving a mouth-watering array of delectables for all the pizza enthusiasts out there. Crusty Culture- Artisan Pizza assures of providing a flavoursome experience for Pizza lovers by providing fresh authentic wood-fired pizzas with a choice of crust inclusive of - Thin Crust, Naples, Whole Wheat, Gluten Free & Cheese Burst, to cater to the diverse tastes of patrons.

Address - Sector 104, Noida

Thai Mama

This authentic South East Asia cloud kitchen offers a range of Thai delicacies, seasoned with goodness and original Thai flavours. Spice up your taste buds and transport yourself into a world of culinary delight from Thai MaMa delivering grubs across Gurugram. Their must-haves include Pad Thai Noodles, Chilli Oil Chicken dim sums, Chicken Satay, Chicken Krapow, Glass Noodles Spring Roll, Kung Pao Prawns, Red Curry with Jasmine Rice, and more.

Address - Sector 51, Gurugram

Sharabi Kukkad

Sharabi Kukkad, a takeaway eatery based out of Okhla, offers a rich taste of North India and Chinese cuisine, brought together under one roof. The brand serves the flavours of both cultures to create a menu of delectable dishes that excite local foodies' taste buds. With its innovative menu, Sharabi Kukkad is a go-to choice for locals and visitors alike. Sharabi Kukkad is committed to using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients in every dish, ensuring that each meal is delicious and sustainable.

Address - Okhla Phase I, Delhi

Doner Factory

The Indian taste is very adventurous, and we enjoy trying out new flavours and cuisine. In order to offer something fresh, Doner Factory created its first cloud kitchen in Delhi with this in mind. Delivering top-notch, freshly prepared Indian and Lebanese fusion cuisine is the goal of Doner Factory. The menu offers mouthwatering wraps, succulent chicken wings, and lip-smacking doners, along with some mouthwatering dips.

Address - Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi