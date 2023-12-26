Treat Yourself With 4 Refreshing And Delicious Dessert Recipes For Post-Christmas Nostalgia

Indulge in the sweet symphony of post-Christmas delights with our curated collection of four refreshing dessert recipes. Forget those holiday blues as you embark on a culinary journey, recreating the magic of the season in every decadent bite. Treat yourself to a joyous celebration of flavors and nostalgia!

PISTACHIO CHOCOLATE TART WITH CARAMEL MASCARPONE & GANACHE

By Chef Lauren Mitterer

INGREDIENTS

TART SHELL

8 ounces Butter

½ cup Sugar

Pinch Salt

2 cups Flour

½ cup Cocoa Powder

½ cup Ground American Pistachio



CARAMEL MASCARPONE GANACHE

8 ounces Mascarpone

2 ounces Caramel Sauce (see recipe below)

¾ cup Chocolate, chopped

¾ cup Cream



CARAMEL SAUCE

½ cup Water

10 ounces Sugar

1 ounce Corn Syrup

1 ounce butter

1 cup Heavy Cream

INSTRUCTIONS

FOR THE TART SHELL

Combine in the bowl of an electric mixer until dough forms. Gently press into desired tart pan or individual tartlet pans. Place in freezer until firm. Place a small square of parchment paper on top of the dough and place either baking weights or dried beans on top. Bake in 350 degree oven until sides are slightly firm, approximately 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. Remove weights and bake again to crisp, approx. 5 minutes. If the dough is not baked enough it will be challenging to remove from pans

FOR THE CARAMEL MASCARPONE GANACHE

Combine mascarpone and caramel sauce in the bowl of an electric mixer with a whisk attachment. Whip until stiff.

Spread in the bottom of the tart shell(s) and refrigerate.

Bring cream to a boil in a saucepan, pour over chopped chocolate in separate bowl. Starting from the middle stir until cream is incorporated.

FOR THE CARAMEL SAUCE

In a saucepan combine, in this order, water, sugar, and corn syrup. Bring to a boil and cook until syrup reaches desired golden color. While the sugar is boiling have a cup of water and brush near. Occasionally brush the sides of the pot with water to prevent the sugar from crystallizing. Once sugar syrup is golden carefully add the butter and heavy cream while stirring. Add liquid slowly to prevent splashing, the mixture will also bubble so make sure your arms are protected. Once all cream and butter is added remove from saucepan and place in desired storage container. Leave at room temperature stirring occasionally, once cool place in refrigerator to cool completely.

ASSEMBLE THE TART

Gently scoop chocolate cream mixture (ganache) onto the caramel mascarpone mixture already in tart shells. Make sure ganache is warm enough so that it forms a smooth top. Refrigerate the finished tart until ready to serve. Top with toasted, salted pistachios.

PISTACHIO CAKES WITH CHERRY RUM SAUCE & PISTACHIO BRITTLE

By Chef Lauren Mitterer

INGREDIENTS

PISTACHIO CAKES:

2 ounces Dates, chopped

1½ ounces Dried Figs, chopped

1 cup Water

1 teaspoon Vanilla

1 teaspoon Baking soda

4 ounces Butter

1¼ cup Sugar

1 Egg

1½ cup plus 2 Tablespoons Flour

½ teaspoon Baking powder

½ teaspoon Salt

1 cup American Pistachios, Ground

CHERRY RUM SAUCE:

1 cup Dried Cherries

2 cups Orange Juice

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 ounce Dark Rum

PISTACHIO BRITTLE:

1 cup Water

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Pistachios, shelled

INSTRUCTIONS

FOR THE CAKE

Combine dates, figs and water in a saucepan and bring to just a boil. Let cool completely then add baking soda and vanilla. In a separate mixing bowl cream butter and sugar, slowly add egg and then alternately add flour mixture and date mixture. Add pistachios last. Once added make sure to scrape the sides of the bowl to incorporate all ingredients.

Prepare individual 3” ramekins or muffin tins with cooking spray. Coat ramekins or tins with sugar. Bake at 350 degree oven until form to touch and toothpick comes out clean, approximately 25-30 minutes.

FOR THE CHERRY RUM SAUCE

In a sauce pan, place cherries, orange juice, rum, and cinnamon stick, bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer until cherries are tender and the juice has reduced by half, remove cinnamon stick. Remove from heat and cool until needed.

FOR THE PISTACHIO BRITTLE

In a saucepan add ½ cup water and 1 cup sugar. Cook until caramel becomes amber color, then add 1 cup shelled pistachios. Carefully pour onto parchment lined baking sheet. Let cool completely.

Break into large pieces by hand.

TO ASSEMBLE

Turn out cakes from ramekins. Place individual cake on dessert plate. Pour Cherry Rum Sauce over each cake and garnish with Pistachio Brittle.

PISTACHIO CUPCAKES WITH RASPBERRY & CHANTILLY CREAM

By Chef Sara Massarotto

INGREDIENTS

1 stick Butter

½ cup Sugar

2 Eggs, large

1 teaspoon Vanilla

1¼ Cake flour

1 teaspoon Baking powder

½ cup American Pistachios, chopped

CHANTILLY CREAM:

1¼ cup Heavy cream

1/3 cup Powdered sugar

12 Raspberries

Pistachio kernels to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

FOR THE CUPCAKES:

Preheat oven to 350° F and place paper baking cups into a regular-size muffin/cupcake tin. In a large bowl, whisk butter with sugar. Add the eggs one by one and then add the vanilla. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and add to the butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla.

Gently fold the finely chopped pistachios into the batter. Fill about 12 paper cups and bake in a preheated oven for 15-20 minutes. Leave them to cool.

FOR THE CHANTILLY CREAM:

Partially whip the fresh cream. Add sifted powdered sugar into the mixture and continue whipping. Transfer the Chantilly cream into a pastry bag and decorate the cupcakes. Complete the decoration with a few pistachios and raspberries on the top.

PISTACHIO FLAN WITH CANDIED PISTACHIOS

By Chef Lauren Mitterer

INGREDIENTS

FLAN

5 Egg yolks

2 Eggs

1 1/8 cup Sugar

1/2 Tbsp Vanilla

1/4 Tbsp Salt 6 ounces Milk

3 tablespoons American Pistachio paste 2 cups heavy cream

CARAMEL

½ cup Water

1 cup Sugar

CANDIED PISTACHIOS

½ cup Water

1 cup Sugar

1 cup American pistachio kernels

INSTRUCTIONS

For the flan base

In a large bowl, combine egg yolks, eggs, 1 1/8 cup sugar, vanilla, and salt.

Combine milk and pistachio paste. Strain into egg mixture through fine chinois using a ladle to press milk nut paste through

Add heavy cream to egg mixture skimming the foam off the top with a ladle.

For the caramel

In a saucepan, add 1/2 cup water and 1 cup sugar. Cook until caramel becomes amber color. Carefully pour hot caramel into ramekins. Let cool before adding flan base.

Garnish with Candied Pistachios (recipe below) before serving.

For the candied pistachios

In a saucepan add 1/2 cup water and 1 cup sugar. Cook until caramel becomes amber color, then add 1 cup shelled pistachios. Carefully pour onto parchment lined baking sheet. Let cool completely. Roughly chop.

To assemble

Pour pistachio flan base into prepared ramekins. Sprinkle chopped candied pistachios over custard. Place ramekins in a shallow baking dish, add enough water until it reaches halfway up the ramekins. Bake in a 300˚ F. oven until the custards set. They will have a uniform jiggle- similar to jello.

Remove from baking dish and let come to room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to serve.